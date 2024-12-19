Cocktail 2: Has this South Indian Actress Replaced Deepika Padukone Opposite Shahid Kapoor?

Interestingly, this time around, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan will not be reprising their roles. Instead, the film will feature Shahid Kapoor paired with a South Indian actress. Cocktail 2 Star Cast Reports suggest that the acclaimed actress Rashmika Mandanna might be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2. The sequel will boast an entirely new star cast. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reportedly finalised, with Rashmika Mandanna being considered for the third lead role. Interestingly, this time around, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan will not be reprising their roles. Instead, the film will feature Shahid Kapoor paired with a South Indian actress.Reports suggest that the acclaimed actress Rashmika Mandanna might be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2. The sequel will boast an entirely new star cast. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reportedly finalised, with Rashmika Mandanna being considered for the third lead role.

Cocktail 2 Director Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have previously worked together in Teri Baaton Mein, their chemistry being well-received by fans. According to media reports, the script for Cocktail 2 is penned by Luv Ranjan, with Homi Adajania directing. Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have previously worked together in Teri Baaton Mein, their chemistry being well-received by fans. According to media reports, the script for Cocktail 2 is penned by Luv Ranjan, with Homi Adajania directing.

The script for Cocktail 2 is complete. The film will present a compelling story of friendship interwoven with humour, featuring a love triangle. However, the absence of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s chemistry will undoubtedly be missed by many.