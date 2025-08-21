Maargan: 2-Hour 11-Minute Thriller Terrifying Movie; A Shocking Climax

Mysterious Film: You may have seen many thrilling films filled with murder mysteries, but 'Maargan' offers something special. This film not only presents heart-stopping murders but also features a mind-blowing investigative theory.
The 2-hour 12-minute film begins with a murder. A girl is killed and thrown into a dumpster. The serial killer attacks his victims with an injection that turns their bodies completely black. To prevent further incidents, Police Officer Dhruv steps forward to investigate this case. This is a truly chilling story. Will Police Officer Dhruv be able to get to the bottom of this case and catch the killer? To find out, you'll have to watch this film. The film offers one twist and turn after another.
If you are interested in solving mysteries shrouded in terrifying secrets, then this film is made for you. At every turn, you will encounter a new mystery, the secrets behind which are filled with darkness. The story is very engaging; once you start watching it, you'll want to see it through to the end. It is readily available on OTT.