Maargan: 2-Hour 11-Minute Thriller Terrifying Movie; A Shocking Climax

The 2-hour 12-minute film begins with a murder. A girl is killed and thrown into a dumpster. The serial killer attacks his victims with an injection that turns their bodies completely black. To prevent further incidents, Police Officer Dhruv steps forward to investigate this case. This is a truly chilling story. Will Police Officer Dhruv be able to get to the bottom of this case and catch the killer? To find out, you'll have to watch this film. The film offers one twist and turn after another.