2-Hour 16-Minute Film ‘Malaal’ Wins Hearts, Overshadowing ‘Saiyaara’

Movie: The recently released film 'Saiyaara' starring Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda has created a storm at the box office and is among the highest-grossing films of the year. But today we are going to tell you about a film whose love story will leave 'Saiyaara' behind. We are talking about the 2019 film 'Malaal'.
This film, directed by Mangesh Hadawale, stars Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jafri in the lead roles. The chemistry between the two was well-received by the audience. If you were thrilled by 'Saiyaara', 'Malaal' will leave you emotionally moved.
The film features a boy named Shiva More who falls in love with a girl named Aastha. Aastha's character is brilliantly portrayed by Sharmin. The story is set in a Mumbai chawl where Shiva resides. After suffering business losses, Aastha's family is also forced to live in the chawl. This is where Shiva and Aastha meet, and their friendship slowly blossoms into love. The film's story revolves around these two.
'Malaal's climax will leave you in tears. It depicts how Aastha dies in an accident, leaving Shiva devastated. Days later, Shiva finds Aastha's diary, which details their love story.
If you want to watch a love story that will make you laugh, cry, and think, 'Malaal' is an excellent choice. Unlike the glitz and glamour of 'Saiyaara', this film will make you experience the depth and pain of love.