2-Hour 16-Minute Film ‘Malaal’ Wins Hearts, Overshadowing ‘Saiyaara’

The film features a boy named Shiva More who falls in love with a girl named Aastha. Aastha's character is brilliantly portrayed by Sharmin. The story is set in a Mumbai chawl where Shiva resides. After suffering business losses, Aastha's family is also forced to live in the chawl. This is where Shiva and Aastha meet, and their friendship slowly blossoms into love. The film's story revolves around these two.