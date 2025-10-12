Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

24-Year-Old Terrifying Horror Show That Instilled Fear Instantly

A horror show means tales full of fear and thrill, featuring a combination of ghosts, spirits, and supernatural events. Shows like 'Aahat' and 'Woh' from the past are still alive in the memories of viewers, while nowadays, the trend of horror-comedy has increased among the new generation…

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

24 साल पुराना ये खौफनाक हॉरर शो, टीवी ऑन करते ही छा जाता था डर का साया, आज भी अकेले देखने की हिम्मत नहीं!

Aap Beeti (Image: X)

Horror Show: Horror shows have always been a blend of fear and thrill that leaves fans filled with suspense and sensation. In the past, shows like 'Aahat' and 'Woh' on television would make even the elders of the house tremble, whereas nowadays, horror-comedy is gaining popularity among audiences. Nevertheless, some old shows have stories that continue to evoke fear over time. One such name is 'Aap Beeti', which aired on Doordarshan in 2001.

This Show Creates a Fearful Atmosphere as Soon as the TV is Switched On

Actually, 'Aap Beeti' was an unexpected horror drama produced by B.R. Chopra Films, directed by Ravi Chopra. Each episode of this series depicted different ghostly and bloody incidents where ordinary life suddenly took a terrifying turn. Stars like Ayush Pandey, Anang Desai, Vani Tripathi, and Nishigandha Wad left a lasting impression on the audience with their impactful performances. The show became very popular among the viewers of that era due to its suspenseful storyline and deeply profiled characters.

The most interesting fact is that a film titled 'Aap Beeti' was also made in 1948, produced by Kumar Studios. This indicates that the name has been associated with stories and tales for a long time. In today's OTT era, where a treasure trove of old and new cinema is available online, 'Aap Beeti' can now also be watched on YouTube. Those who wish to relive those old terrifying moments can enjoy both nostalgia and suspense by watching this show in a peaceful environment.

Nostalgia and Suspense

If you enjoy classic horror, you can watch 'Aap Beeti'. It will not only refresh old memories but also the stories depicted are still capable of scaring today. Do not watch it with children as some episodes are based on quite scary and sensitive themes.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 03:21 pm

English News / Entertainment / 24-Year-Old Terrifying Horror Show That Instilled Fear Instantly

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Zubeen Garg Death: Major Update on Singer’s Viscera Report

Bollywood

Hollywood Actress Diane Keaton Dies, Leaving Behind a Mysterious Legacy

Hollywood Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead the mystery of her death
Hollywood News

Hooked on Thrills? These Five Mystery Series Will Keep You Guessing!

70वां Filmfare Awards 2025 अहमदाबाद में फिल्मों और सितारों का बड़ा उत्सव रहा — Kiran Rao की Laapataa Ladies ने Best Film के साथ Best Director, Best Debut (Nitanshi Goel), Best Supporting Actor (Ravi Kishan), Best Supporting Actress (Chhaya Kadam), Best Music Album (Ram Sampath) और कई तकनीकी अवॉर्ड्स जीतकर शाम का केंद्री बिंदु बनी; अभिषेक बच्चन और कार्तिक आर्यन ने Best Actor (Male) साझा किया जबकि आलिया भट्ट को Jigra के लिए Best Actress से सम्मानित किया गया, राजकुमार राव को Srikanth के लिए Critics’ Best Actor और Pratibha Rannta को Critics’ चयन मिला; अरिजीत सिंह व मधुबंती बगची ने प्लेबैक सिंगिंग के शीर्ष सम्मान हासिल किए और दर्शकों को शाहरुख‑काजोल की रोमांटिक परफॉर्मेंस ने मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया — साथ ही शाहरुख खान और करण जौहर की जोड़ी ने मंच पर दस्तक देकर माहौल में धमाल और नॉस्टैल्जिया दोनों भर दिए। अगर सर्च: द नैना मर्डर केस देखने से पहले, देखें सिट्टी-पिट्टी गुम कर देने वाली ये मर्डर मिस्ट्रीज, इनमें मिलेगा जबरदस्त सस्पेंस
Entertainment

Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar Steal the Show as Stars Bag Top Honours

Filmfare Awards 2025 जानें किसने कौन-सा अवॉर्ड किया अपने नाम! शाहरुख खान और करण जौहर की जोड़ी ने मचाया धमाल
Bollywood

Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away, Music Industry Mourns

म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, राजवीर जवंदा के बाद एक और पंजाबी लोक गायक गुरमीत मान का हुआ निधन
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.