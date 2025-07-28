25 IPS Officers at Aamir Khan's Residence Cause Stir; Actor's Team Responds

Aamir Khan Team Reaction 25 IPS Officer: Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is once again in the news. On Sunday, a bus and a car filled with IPS officers were seen outside his house, causing a stir on social media. While his fans were worried, many speculated it was a raid. However, the reason for the IPS officers' presence at the actor's home remained unclear. Aamir Khan's team has now stated the matter. Let's find out what the actor's team said...