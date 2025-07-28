25 IPS Officers at Aamir Khan's Residence Cause Stir; Actor's Team Responds

Aamir Khan Team Reaction 25 IPS Officer: Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is once again in the news. On Sunday, a bus and a car filled with IPS officers were seen outside his house, causing a stir on social media. While his fans were worried, many speculated it was a raid. However, the reason for the IPS officers' presence at the actor's home remained unclear. Aamir Khan's team has now stated the matter. Let's find out what the actor's team said...
The video that emerged showed 25 IPS officers leaving Aamir Khan's residence. On this matter, Aamir's team stated that they were unaware of the reason for the officers' visit. They said, “We have no information about this. We are currently trying to find out from Aamir.”
The viral video showed IPS officers leaving Aamir Khan's residence. The video caption stated that a team of 25 IPS officers had visited Aamir's home for a meeting, but no official announcement has been made regarding this.
After the video went viral, Aamir Khan's fans expressed concern on social media. One user wrote, “Is there a raid?” Another wrote, “Why would they all come?” While one user jokingly suggested a biryani party, another commented, “What mischief did he do?” One wrote, “They were here for a feast.”