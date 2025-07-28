28 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

25 IPS Officers at Aamir Khan's Residence Cause Stir; Actor's Team Responds

A video went viral on Sunday claiming that a team of 25 IPS officers visited Aamir Khan's residence. The actor's team has now stated the matter. Let's find out.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Aamir Khan Team Reaction
Aamir Khan (Image Source: Patrika)

Aamir Khan Team Reaction 25 IPS Officer: Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is once again in the news. On Sunday, a bus and a car filled with IPS officers were seen outside his house, causing a stir on social media. While his fans were worried, many speculated it was a raid. However, the reason for the IPS officers' presence at the actor's home remained unclear. Aamir Khan's team has now stated the matter. Let's find out what the actor's team said...

Aamir Khan's Team Issues Statement

The video that emerged showed 25 IPS officers leaving Aamir Khan's residence. On this matter, Aamir's team stated that they were unaware of the reason for the officers' visit. They said, “We have no information about this. We are currently trying to find out from Aamir.”

IPS Officers Seen Outside Aamir Khan's House

The viral video showed IPS officers leaving Aamir Khan's residence. The video caption stated that a team of 25 IPS officers had visited Aamir's home for a meeting, but no official announcement has been made regarding this.

Fans Express Concern on Social Media

After the video went viral, Aamir Khan's fans expressed concern on social media. One user wrote, “Is there a raid?” Another wrote, “Why would they all come?” While one user jokingly suggested a biryani party, another commented, “What mischief did he do?” One wrote, “They were here for a feast.”

Share the news:

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 12:37 pm

English News / Entertainment / 25 IPS Officers at Aamir Khan's Residence Cause Stir; Actor's Team Responds
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.