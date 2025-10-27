25-Year-Old Famous Actor Dies By Suicide Ahead of Film Release, Family in Mourning

Suicide (Image: Patrika)
Sachin Chandwade Passed Away: Extremely sad news is coming from the industry. Famous Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade has passed away at the age of 25. It is reported that the actor attempted suicide, after which he died. As soon as the news of Sachin's death broke, there was an uproar on social media. Sachin's fans are now sharing his photos and paying tribute to him.
Actor Sachin Chandwade attempted suicide by hanging himself from a fan on October 23. Immediately after, his entire family rushed him to the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. However, his condition continued to deteriorate, and considering his health, the actor's family referred him to a hospital in Dhule. There, he breathed his last during treatment at around 12:30 AM on October 24.
Sachin Chandwade was seen in the film 'Jamtara 2' and was also set to appear in the upcoming film 'Asurvan'. The actor ended his life before the release of his film. It is noteworthy that Sachin was not only an actor but also an engineer. He was employed in an IT park in Pune, but acting was his true passion. He had a desire to be on stage and in front of the camera since childhood. This passion drew him towards Marathi cinema. Gradually, he captured people's attention with his acting.
