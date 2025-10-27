Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

25-Year-Old Famous Actor Dies By Suicide Ahead of Film Release, Family in Mourning

News of deaths in the industry is coming in continuously. Just as people had not recovered from the demise of Satish Shah, a famous actor, merely 25 years old, has taken his own life by suicide.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Sachin Chandwade Died By Suicide

Suicide (Image: Patrika)

Sachin Chandwade Passed Away: Extremely sad news is coming from the industry. Famous Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade has passed away at the age of 25. It is reported that the actor attempted suicide, after which he died. As soon as the news of Sachin's death broke, there was an uproar on social media. Sachin's fans are now sharing his photos and paying tribute to him.

Actor Sachin Chandwade Commits Suicide

Actor Sachin Chandwade attempted suicide by hanging himself from a fan on October 23. Immediately after, his entire family rushed him to the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. However, his condition continued to deteriorate, and considering his health, the actor's family referred him to a hospital in Dhule. There, he breathed his last during treatment at around 12:30 AM on October 24.

Had a Passion for Acting Since Childhood

Sachin Chandwade was seen in the film 'Jamtara 2' and was also set to appear in the upcoming film 'Asurvan'. The actor ended his life before the release of his film. It is noteworthy that Sachin was not only an actor but also an engineer. He was employed in an IT park in Pune, but acting was his true passion. He had a desire to be on stage and in front of the camera since childhood. This passion drew him towards Marathi cinema. Gradually, he captured people's attention with his acting.

