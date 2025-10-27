25-Year-Old Famous Actor Dies By Suicide Ahead of Film Release, Family in Mourning

Sachin Chandwade was seen in the film 'Jamtara 2' and was also set to appear in the upcoming film 'Asurvan'. The actor ended his life before the release of his film. It is noteworthy that Sachin was not only an actor but also an engineer. He was employed in an IT park in Pune, but acting was his true passion. He had a desire to be on stage and in front of the camera since childhood. This passion drew him towards Marathi cinema. Gradually, he captured people's attention with his acting.