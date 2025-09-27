28-year-old film in discussion: Connection to Bobby Deol’s ‘Gupt’

It is noteworthy that Aryan Khan has given the audience a shocking twist in his web series. Mona Singh is playing a character named Neeta Singh in the show. However, to recreate this song, smart VFX technology was used, where Mona Singh's face was shown instead of Bhanu Khan's face. When the audience saw this sequence for the first time, they were taken aback, but then the memories of the old days were refreshed. Fans on social media gave many reactions, remembering Bhanu Khan's dance and her presence.