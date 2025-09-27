28-year-old film in discussion: Connection to Bobby Deol’s ‘Gupt’

Aryan Khan's new web series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is currently being widely discussed. This web series is also being liked by young people. Many big stars are appearing in this film, including Bollywood actor Bobby Deol.
Scenes and memes from the series are constantly going viral on social media. However, the series is not just being discussed for its content; it has also brought back memories of an old, superhit song. The web series features a 90s superhit film filled with immense suspense and thriller – we are talking about 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', whose famous song 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' has once again resonated with people. In this song released in 1997, there was a special face: Bhanu Khan.
Bhanu Khan, who appeared in the song wearing a white dress, made the song even more glamorous with her presence. Her style as Tender and her electrifying dance moves on the dance floor made this track memorable. Bhanu was not only beautiful but also an excellent dancer, which earned her a special identity in the industry.
It is worth noting that her list of dance numbers is also long. The superhit song 'Guntur Guntur' from 'Dalaal' (1993), 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge' from 'Raja Hindustani' (1996), 'Ram Kasam Mera Bada Naam Ho Gaya' with Sanjay Dutt, and the song 'Doodh Ban Jaungi Malai Ban Jaungi' from the 1995 film 'Sarhad' are still remembered by fans. The second performer dancing in a black dress in this song was Mehru Sheikh, who later made a name for herself in the television industry. She worked in many popular serials and became a well-known actress on the small screen.
It is noteworthy that Aryan Khan has given the audience a shocking twist in his web series. Mona Singh is playing a character named Neeta Singh in the show. However, to recreate this song, smart VFX technology was used, where Mona Singh's face was shown instead of Bhanu Khan's face. When the audience saw this sequence for the first time, they were taken aback, but then the memories of the old days were refreshed. Fans on social media gave many reactions, remembering Bhanu Khan's dance and her presence.