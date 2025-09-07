30-Year-Old Box Office Flop Now a Streaming Hit

In fact, ‘Cutthroat Island’ is recorded in the Guinness World Records as the biggest box office bomb until 2012. Its official website states that the makers suffered a loss of ₹881 crore after making this film. While many figures regarding the world's biggest flop films will be found on Google, the information about the biggest flop is also recorded in the Guinness Book, which shows that there is a film due to which the makers suffered a huge loss.