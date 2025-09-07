Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

30-Year-Old Box Office Flop Now a Streaming Hit

Once a box office disaster and a financial ruin for its makers, this film has now become a favourite among viewers on OTT platforms. This 30-year-old mega-flop film may not have received appreciation in its time, but now OTT viewers have discovered it and are enjoying its story...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

Cutthroat Island (Image: X)

Web Series Biggest Box Office Flop: If you are interested in the financial aspects of films, today we bring you the story of the world's biggest flop film, whose epic failure is even recorded in the Guinness World Book. This is a foreign film, after the making of which the makers were left in a dire state. The name of this film is ‘Cutthroat Island’.

Now a User Favourite

In fact, ‘Cutthroat Island’ is recorded in the Guinness World Records as the biggest box office bomb until 2012. Its official website states that the makers suffered a loss of ₹881 crore after making this film. While many figures regarding the world's biggest flop films will be found on Google, the information about the biggest flop is also recorded in the Guinness Book, which shows that there is a film due to which the makers suffered a huge loss.

OTT Platform

But surprisingly, 30 years later, this film is being enjoyed on OTT platforms. Made in 1995, ‘Cutthroat Island’ is an adventure film directed by Renny Harlin. It starred stars like Geena Davis, Matthew Modine, Frank Langella, Maury Chaykin, and Stan Shaw.

The Story of ‘Cutthroat Island’

The story of ‘Cutthroat Island’ revolves around people chasing treasure. The film shows how a girl gets a treasure map from her father. Family enmity is also shown. This story has plenty of adventure and maritime romance. When ‘Cutthroat Island’ was released, the makers had high hopes, but the film flopped badly at the box office. A Forbes report states that the makers had a budget of $100 million, but it didn't even earn $10 million.

Reason for Makers' Ruin

Due to this huge loss, ‘Cutthroat Island’s studio, Carolco Pictures, had to be shut down. For years, the makers remained in debt and could not recover from this shock. But now, 30 years later, some viewers are enjoying this film on OTT platforms, which is an interesting fact.

