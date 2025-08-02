31-Year-Old Villain Steals the Show in Just 4 Films, Impressing Vijay Deverakonda

Kingdom Movie Update: While in the past, audiences largely favoured the hero, times have changed. Now, there's as much curiosity surrounding the villain as the hero, with directors giving villains more prominence.
One such villain, a 31-year-old actor named Venkatesh VP, is currently in the limelight. He has only acted in four films, yet has carved a niche for himself through his acting prowess. This is why even South star Vijay Deverakonda couldn't help but write a special post about Venkatesh.
Vijay wrote in his post, “World – I wanted to introduce you all to Venkatesh VP, AKA ‘MURUGAN’. It’s just his fourth film, but when I shared my scenes with him, he made me feel like I was in his world. A deadly actor, ferocious eyes and energy, sweet soul. He will make a strong mark.”
Vijay Deverakonda and director Gautam Tinnuri's new film, ‘Kingdom’, was released in cinemas on 31 July. Audience response has been mixed.
Venkatesh plays the villain, ‘Murugan’, in this film. While people are praising Vijay Deverakonda's superb acting, Venkatesh's performance as the villain is also generating significant discussion. His powerful screen presence and strong dialogue delivery have captured the audience's attention.
Venkatesh VP first gained recognition in Kerala after participating in the Malayalam talent hunt reality show, ‘Nayika Nayakan’. This show was judged by renowned filmmaker Lal Jose and popular actor Kunchako Boban.
Venkatesh captivated everyone with his exceptional acting talent, particularly his emotional and comedic scenes, which were very well-received. This contributed to the show's popularity among Malayalam television viewers.
Following the show, Venkatesh entered the Malayalam film industry and played memorable roles in films like ‘The Priest’ and ‘Stand Up and Lovefully Yours Vedha’. These films established him as a rising and talented actor.
While Venkatesh has played negative roles in his films so far, his performances have been so powerful that he has often garnered more praise than the hero.
Fans are now eagerly awaiting Venkatesh VP's next film and his return to the screen. Who knows, next time he might appear as a hero instead of a villain!