32-Year-Old Rachita Steals Limelight in ‘Coolie’, Earns ‘Lady Superstar’ Title

The 32-year-old Rachita Ram has won the hearts of the audience with her performance in the film. Her character has many twists and turns, keeping the viewers engaged. Rachita is a popular actress in Kannada cinema, and 'Coolie' is her first Tamil film. Rachita began her acting career in 2013 with the Kannada film 'Bulbul'. She has worked with big stars of Kannada cinema such as Shivarajkumar, Puneet Rajkumar, Upendra, Darshan, and Sudeep. She is also called the 'Lady Superstar' in Kannada cinema.