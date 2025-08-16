Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

32-Year-Old Rachita Steals Limelight in ‘Coolie’, Earns ‘Lady Superstar’ Title

The 32-year-old actress captivated audiences with her stellar performance in the film 'Coolie,' earning her the title of 'Lady Superstar.'

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

Coolie (Image: X)

Coolie: Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released on August 14th, one day before Independence Day, and is creating a storm in cinemas. The film has already raked in ₹151 crore on its opening day. However, an actress in this film has also captured the audience's attention with her powerful acting – Rachita Ram, who plays the character of Kalyani.

Rachita Stole the Limelight in Coolie

The 32-year-old Rachita Ram has won the hearts of the audience with her performance in the film. Her character has many twists and turns, keeping the viewers engaged. Rachita is a popular actress in Kannada cinema, and 'Coolie' is her first Tamil film. Rachita began her acting career in 2013 with the Kannada film 'Bulbul'. She has worked with big stars of Kannada cinema such as Shivarajkumar, Puneet Rajkumar, Upendra, Darshan, and Sudeep. She is also called the 'Lady Superstar' in Kannada cinema.

Popular Serial Actress

In 2022, she also entered Telugu cinema with the film 'Super Machi'. Besides this, she has also worked in several Kannada TV serials since 2011. Her sister, Nitya Ram, is also a popular serial actress. Rachita has also acted in serials like 'Nandini' aired on Sun TV and 'Anna' aired on Zee Tamil. Rachita Ram has showcased her acting prowess on both the small and big screen, creating a special identity for herself amongst the audience.

Published on:

16 Aug 2025 02:17 pm

