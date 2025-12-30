30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Entertainment

Kannada actress Nandini dies by suicide; note cites unwillingness to marry and take government job

Kannada actress Nandini CM committed suicide on December 29, 2025, in Bengaluru.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Nandini CM. (Photo: Instagram)

Kannada television actress Nandini CM has passed away. She died by suicide on Monday at her paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru. Police have confirmed the incident, which took place in the Kengeri area of Bengaluru.

Police recovered a suicide note from the scene, suggesting Nandini was struggling with depression and personal issues. The note also indicated her unwillingness to get married or pursue a government job.

Nandini Wanted to Continue Her Career

Nandini wished to continue her acting career, while her family wanted her to settle down. Police have registered a case of unnatural death. Based on the suicide note, police stated that there is no suspicion of foul play so far.

A senior official further informed that an investigation is underway, and statements from Nandini's family members and close associates are being recorded. At the time of her death, the actress was playing the lead role in a Tamil serial titled 'Gowri'.

Nandini Appeared in a Double Role

In the serial 'Gowri', Nandini played a double role as Kanak and Durga. A few days prior, a scene in her show depicted one of her characters consuming poison, which has been widely discussed on social media platforms.

Nandini began her career in Kannada television with supporting roles. She had worked in popular serials such as 'Jeeva Hoogidale', 'Sangharsha', and 'Gowri'.

Last Post on Instagram

Her last post on Instagram was a promo for her show 'Gowri'. Recently, she had also shared some pictures of herself on Instagram with the caption "Love Love". She regularly shared posts on Instagram.

Kannada actress Nandini dies by suicide; note cites unwillingness to marry and take government job

