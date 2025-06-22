script34-Year-Old Actor Found Dead by Hanging | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

34-Year-Old Actor Found Dead by Hanging

Tushar was 34 and lived in a rented flat. Why did he take his own life? Let’s find out.

Jun 22, 2025 / 03:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Tushar Ghadigaonkar Suicide

Tushar Ghadigaonkar Suicide

Tushar Ghadigaonkar: A heartbreaking piece of news emerged from the entertainment world on Friday night. Tushar Ghadigaonkar, a rising star in the Marathi film and television industry, committed suicide. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Tushar was 34 and lived in a rented flat. Why did he take his own life? Let’s find out.

A Horrific Scene

According to reports, when Tushar’s neighbours received no answer to his phone calls, they knocked on his door, but there was no response from inside. When the situation seemed suspicious, the neighbours broke down the door and entered the house. The scene inside was horrific; Tushar’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The Goregaon police station was immediately informed.
The Goregaon police registered a case under ADR (Accidental Death Report) and began an investigation. According to the police, Tushar had been struggling with mental stress and lack of work for some time.

Police Claim

The initial police investigation revealed that Tushar was under considerable stress due to a lack of work and financial difficulties. It is believed that he took this tragic step due to this stress. His family has categorically denied any conspiracy or pressure.
The police have also recorded statements from Tushar’s wife and father. Both say that Tushar had become very quiet and withdrawn recently, but they never imagined he would take such a step.

No suicide note or suspicious items were found at the scene. Tushar’s mobile phone and other electronic items have been sent for forensic examination to ascertain if there were any other reasons.
Tushar had made a name for himself through his acting in Marathi cinema and TV serials. News of his sudden death has sent shockwaves through the Marathi industry. Co-stars and fans have paid tribute to him on social media. Meanwhile, this incident has reignited serious discussions about mental health.

News / Entertainment / 34-Year-Old Actor Found Dead by Hanging

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

Health

10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

in 3 hours

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

in 3 hours

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

in 2 hours

Seven-Year Jail Term, ₹10 Lakh Fine for Spreading Fake News

National News

Seven-Year Jail Term, ₹10 Lakh Fine for Spreading Fake News

in 1 hour

Latest Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

in 3 hours

Bollywood Stars Shine at Launch of New Music Platform 'SUR' in India

Entertainment

Bollywood Stars Shine at Launch of New Music Platform 'SUR' in India

in 15 minutes

Birthday Special: Two Paths, One Destination; Inspirational Journeys of Tom Alter and Amrish Puri

Entertainment

Birthday Special: Two Paths, One Destination; Inspirational Journeys of Tom Alter and Amrish Puri

2 minutes ago

Akshay Khanna's Return: Same Intensity, New Role After Aurangzeb

Entertainment

Akshay Khanna's Return: Same Intensity, New Role After Aurangzeb

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.