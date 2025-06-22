34-Year-Old Actor Found Dead by Hanging

A Horrific Scene According to reports, when Tushar’s neighbours received no answer to his phone calls, they knocked on his door, but there was no response from inside. When the situation seemed suspicious, the neighbours broke down the door and entered the house. The scene inside was horrific; Tushar’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The Goregaon police station was immediately informed.

The Goregaon police registered a case under ADR (Accidental Death Report) and began an investigation. According to the police, Tushar had been struggling with mental stress and lack of work for some time. Police Claim The initial police investigation revealed that Tushar was under considerable stress due to a lack of work and financial difficulties. It is believed that he took this tragic step due to this stress. His family has categorically denied any conspiracy or pressure.

The police have also recorded statements from Tushar’s wife and father. Both say that Tushar had become very quiet and withdrawn recently, but they never imagined he would take such a step. No suicide note or suspicious items were found at the scene. Tushar’s mobile phone and other electronic items have been sent for forensic examination to ascertain if there were any other reasons.

Tushar had made a name for himself through his acting in Marathi cinema and TV serials. News of his sudden death has sent shockwaves through the Marathi industry. Co-stars and fans have paid tribute to him on social media. Meanwhile, this incident has reignited serious discussions about mental health.