3BHK: Family’s Yearning for a 3BHK; A 2-Hour 21-Minute Film

Family Drama Film: This year's exceptional film, which has taken theatres by storm and is now a hit on OTT, is titled ‘3BHK’, a family drama that will both make you laugh and cry. This 2-hour 21-minute film takes you on a 21-year journey of a family with a single dream: to buy a 3BHK house.
‘3BHK’ stars Sharath Kumar, Siddharth, Devayani, and Metha Raghunath in lead roles. The story is based on Arvind Sachidanandam's short story ‘3BHK Veedu’. The film begins in 2006 when Vasudevan, his wife Shanti, and their two children, Prabhu and Aarthi, move into a rented house.
This is a middle-class family grappling with rising rents and the problems of small living spaces. The family faces numerous challenges, including water shortages, power cuts, and damp walls. Vasudevan dreams of giving his children a better life and works tirelessly to buy a 3BHK house.
Vasudevan wants his son Prabhu to study IT instead of mechanical engineering, considering it a safer and more financially rewarding path. Prabhu is caught between his father's dreams and his own aspirations, while Aarthi understands her family's financial struggles and suppresses her own small dreams to help the family.
When the family first tries to buy a house, they have 7.50 lakhs. The house costs 15 lakhs. By the time Vasudevan and his family manage to save 15 lakhs, the flat's price increases to 25 lakhs. In the meantime, Aarthi becomes marriageable, and the family invests their savings in her wedding.
Amidst all this, Vasudevan's family faces various obstacles. Vasudevan loses his job, and Prabhu secretly takes up work. This film portrays the struggles and dreams of a middle-class family. If you're looking for an emotional and inspiring film, ‘3BHK’ is an excellent choice. You can watch it on Prime Video.