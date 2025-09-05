50 Years of Deewaar: A 38-Day Script, 76-Shift Shoot, and Bollywood Blockbuster Story

Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, or even Kollywood films reign in the hearts of viewers for years based on their stories. Many films create a legacy that spans generations. Bollywood boasts several such films. Today, we discuss Deewaar, released in 1975. Its dialogues and Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of the 'Angry Young Man' remain etched in people's memories even today.
This year marks the film's 50th anniversary. In an interview, the son of the film's producer, Gulshan Rai, shared some interesting facts, perhaps unknown to many. Rajiv, a writer, director, producer, and editor, revealed that he was in college when Deewaar was being made and that it is one of his favourite films.
He further stated, “I can watch this film repeatedly; its story and acting are both beautiful and superb. Although I wasn't directly involved in the film nor did I contribute, I witnessed Deewaar cement its place in people's hearts. I had complete faith in this story, which encapsulated the forward-thinking of that era, and believed it would be a success. I often told my father that the film would definitely be a hit.”
Speaking about his father, Gulshan Rai, Rajiv said, “Once he decided to make a film, he immediately gave the project the green light. Deewaar was no different; it was made within the stipulated budget. You'll be surprised to know that without any delays, Deewaar was completed in just 76 shifts. This film is also known for being completed within the estimated timeframe.”
The film's songs were as captivating as its story. Composed by the legendary R.D. Burman, songs like “Kah Doon Tumhen, Ya Chup Rahun” and “Maine Tujhe Maanga Tujhe Paaya Hai” were particularly popular. Rajiv explains, “After the film was completed, two songs were cut. I don't know much about it; it was my father's decision. The 3-hour 16-minute film was shortened to 3 hours and 6 minutes.”
The hit duo Salim-Javed penned the story, dialogues, and screenplay. The film's story and dialogue were written in just 38 days. The reason behind writing the iconic dialogue, "Mera Baap Chor Hai..." on a child's hand was explained by Javed Akhtar in an interview.
The story revolves around a helpless mother who, after her husband's sudden demise, works tirelessly to raise her two sons. The film depicts societal discrimination and financial hardship, creating a rift between the two brothers. One chooses a life of crime to earn money, while the other joins the police force, upholding the law.
The film starred legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, and Nirupa Roy. Directed by Yash Chopra, this film was a blend of action, romance, and suspense. Deewaar was the highest-grossing film of that year, produced by Gulshan Rai under his production house, Trimurti Films.