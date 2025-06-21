script76-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Ayesha Khan Found Dead in Karachi Apartment | Latest News | Patrika News
76-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Ayesha Khan Found Dead in Karachi Apartment

The body of Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was found decomposing in her Karachi apartment. Reports suggest she had been dead for some time. Further details regarding the cause of death are awaited.

Jun 21, 2025 / 01:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Ayesha Khan’s Death: Pakistan’s renowned actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her Karachi apartment on Wednesday, 18 June. She was 76 years old. The actress’s body was discovered a week after her death. Neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell emanating from her home.

Actress Ayesha Khan’s Body Found Decomposed

Police officials stated that the actress’s body was beginning to decompose, suggesting her death occurred several days prior. Her body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The exact time and cause of her death are yet to be determined. An investigation into the actress’s death is underway. Police are gathering information from neighbours and relatives.

Wave of Grief in the Cinema World

Ayesha Khan’s death has sent a wave of grief through the cinema world. Film personalities and fans are sharing her pictures on social media, paying tribute to the actress. People are saddened by the fact that Ayesha was alone in her final moments.

