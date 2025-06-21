76-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Ayesha Khan Found Dead in Karachi Apartment

Actress Ayesha Khan’s Body Found Decomposed Police officials stated that the actress’s body was beginning to decompose, suggesting her death occurred several days prior. Her body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The exact time and cause of her death are yet to be determined. An investigation into the actress’s death is underway. Police are gathering information from neighbours and relatives.

Wave of Grief in the Cinema World Ayesha Khan’s death has sent a wave of grief through the cinema world. Film personalities and fans are sharing her pictures on social media, paying tribute to the actress. People are saddened by the fact that Ayesha was alone in her final moments.