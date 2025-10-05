Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

‘777 Charlie’ Wins Four Awards Despite No Big Stars or Action, Achieving Huge Success on a Rs 20 Crore Budget

Today, we are going to tell you about a film that was made on a budget of just 20 crore rupees. Without any big stars or intense action, the 2-hour-44-minute film '777 Charlie' achieved something that perhaps no one expected...

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

777 Charlie (Image: X)

777 Charlie (Image: X)

Superhit Film Won 4 Awards: Numerous films are released every week in Bollywood, some of which create a buzz at the box office, while others flop. However, today we are going to tell you about a film that, despite being made on a small budget, proved to be a superhit and won several awards.

Won Four Awards Without Any Stars and Action

We are talking about actor and director Rakshit Shetty's film ‘777 Charlie’. It has been three years since the film's release, but the discussion about it continues. The film has received four Karnataka State Awards, including categories for Second Best Film, Best Actor, Best Editing, and Best Lyricist.

Movie Made on a Budget of 20 Crores Achieved Great Success

Not only this, Rakshit Shetty also expressed his happiness on social media regarding the film's success and thanked everyone. Now, talking about the film's budget, ‘777 Charlie’ was made on a budget of just 20 crore rupees. This film, with a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes, earned between 105 crore and 115 crore rupees at the box office. Thus, the film collected many times its budget.

It Makes You Laugh and Cry

Besides Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri played the lead role in the film. The story of the film is about a boy named Dharma and his beloved dog, Charlie. The film shows how a dog changes the life of a lonely person. ‘777 Charlie’ is an excellent film that makes you laugh and cry. If you haven't seen this film yet, you must watch it. You can watch this film on Prime Video.

