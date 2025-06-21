script93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet | Latest News | Patrika News
93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

True love doesn’t need grand gestures; it only needs genuine emotions. An elderly couple from Maharashtra has set an example of true love. Read the full story.

Jun 21, 2025 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

This heartwarming true love story is touching hearts and taking social media by storm. Nivrutti Shinde, a 93-year-old farmer from Maharashtra, recently visited a jewellery shop with his wife, Shantabai. He expressed his desire to buy a Mangalsutra for his wife. Seeing the simply dressed and weary couple, the shop staff initially assumed they were seeking assistance. This video has touched countless hearts and millions of people.

True Love Never Grows Old

But when Mr. Shinde lovingly and simply explained his wish to gift his wife a Mangalsutra, the atmosphere changed. He took out ₹1,120 from his pocket, offered it to the jeweller, and explained his intention. However, moved by their honesty and love, the jeweller refused to accept the full amount. He only charged ₹20 for the Mangalsutra and gifted the rest, waiving the remaining cost.
 
 
 
 
 
Video Goes Viral on Social Media

People are praising the couple immensely. A video of this beautiful moment was recorded and has since gone viral on social media, garnering over 20 million views. People are lauding the couple’s love and the jeweller’s generosity. This couple has proven that grand gestures aren’t necessary to show true love; only genuine emotions matter. In this materialistic world, humanity and love still seem to be alive.

