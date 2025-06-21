93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

True Love Never Grows Old But when Mr. Shinde lovingly and simply explained his wish to gift his wife a Mangalsutra, the atmosphere changed. He took out ₹1,120 from his pocket, offered it to the jeweller, and explained his intention. However, moved by their honesty and love, the jeweller refused to accept the full amount. He only charged ₹20 for the Mangalsutra and gifted the rest, waiving the remaining cost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIANS (@indians) Video Goes Viral on Social Media People are praising the couple immensely. A video of this beautiful moment was recorded and has since gone viral on social media, garnering over 20 million views. People are lauding the couple’s love and the jeweller’s generosity. This couple has proven that grand gestures aren’t necessary to show true love; only genuine emotions matter. In this materialistic world, humanity and love still seem to be alive. People are praising the couple immensely. A video of this beautiful moment was recorded and has since gone viral on social media, garnering over 20 million views. People are lauding the couple’s love and the jeweller’s generosity. This couple has proven that grand gestures aren’t necessary to show true love; only genuine emotions matter. In this materialistic world, humanity and love still seem to be alive.