Actress Shweta Tripathi to Produce ‘Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan’ Featuring Tilottama Shome

'Mirzapur' fame actress Shweta Tripathi is set to work on a bold subject. She herself revealed this. She is starting a new innings as a producer through the film 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'. This film is a gay love story. Actress Tilottama Shome will play a significant role in this film. Sanjay Nag will direct the film. The film's shooting may begin in the last months of this year.
Actress Shweta Tripathi has described her new film as very close to her heart. She said that this film is special for her not only because she is becoming a producer through it, but also because it attempts to show a gay love story with truth and beauty.
Praising the film's other actress, Tilottama Shome, she said, “Tilottama is a brilliant artist. She breathes life into any character. I respect her wholeheartedly and have complete faith in her. We both wanted to work together for a long time, and it's happening through this film, which is a matter of great joy.”
Shweta also stepped into the world of theatre last month. She produced the British play 'Kaak', which premiered on 6 June in Delhi and on 10 June at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. This play was made under the banner of her theatre company 'All My Tea', which included artists like Ritasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta and Harsh Singh.
Shweta started her career by working at a Mumbai-based post-production house, 'Pixian Trailer House'. After this, she stepped into the world of acting in 2009 with Disney Channel's show 'Kya Mast Hai Life'.
However, she gained real recognition from the film 'Masaan', where she played the role of Vicky Kaushal's girlfriend. After this, she also worked in the web series 'The Trip' and the Tamil film 'Mehendi Circus'.
Shweta was also a part of India's first iPhone-shot feature film 'Jhoo'. She was last seen in the film 'Kanjoos Makhichoos', which also starred Kunal Khemu, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and Raju Srivastava.