scriptAamir Khan Condemns Pahalgam Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Aamir Khan Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Aamir Khan recently stated Pahalgam terror attack. Read the full story.

Jun 16, 2025 / 04:51 pm

Patrika Desk

‘मैं आतंकवादियों को मुसलमान नहीं मानता’, पहलगाम हमले पर आमिर खान का बड़ा बयान
Aamir Khan, while promoting the next installment of his upcoming film, ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, has addressed the criticism surrounding his delayed response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He has now discussed the matter.

Aamir Khan’s statement on the Pahalgam attack

Aamir Khan described the Pahalgam terror attack as “cruel” and “cowardly,” stating that the attack was brutal and showcased the cowardice of the terrorists who infiltrated our country and shot innocent civilians. He highlighted the randomness of the attack, emphasizing that anyone could have been a victim. He noted that the terrorists asked the victims their religion before opening fire.

Aamir Khan’s explanation

Aamir Khan clarified that his delayed social media response was due to his absence from the platform, noting that people often react instantly to such events on social media. The actor added that he addressed the incident at an event immediately after it occurred, describing it as an attack not only on our nation but also on our unity. He also acknowledged that our country has already responded strongly to the attack.

Massacre in Pahalgam, Anantnag district

On 22 April 2025, a horrific mass shooting took place in the Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. In this attack, known as the Pahalgam massacre of Hindu tourists, terrorists linked to The Resistance Front (TRF) opened fire on a group of Hindu pilgrims. At least 28 people were killed, and more than 20 were injured in this deadly attack. Following the incident, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

News / Entertainment / Aamir Khan Condemns Pahalgam Attack

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

World

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

18 minutes ago

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

3 hours ago

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

3 hours ago

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

Hardoi

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

in 40 minutes

Latest Entertainment

Aamir Khan Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Condemns Pahalgam Attack

in 4 hours

Sunjay Kapur's Last Photo Emerges: Showed Him Happy Before His Death

Entertainment

Sunjay Kapur's Last Photo Emerges: Showed Him Happy Before His Death

in 3 hours

The Raja Saab Teaser Released

Entertainment

The Raja Saab Teaser Released

in 2 hours

Arjun Kapoor's Reaction to Malaika Arora's Post Goes Viral; Fans Speculate on Reconciliation

Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor's Reaction to Malaika Arora's Post Goes Viral; Fans Speculate on Reconciliation

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.