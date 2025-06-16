Aamir Khan Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Aamir Khan’s explanation Aamir Khan clarified that his delayed social media response was due to his absence from the platform, noting that people often react instantly to such events on social media. The actor added that he addressed the incident at an event immediately after it occurred, describing it as an attack not only on our nation but also on our unity. He also acknowledged that our country has already responded strongly to the attack.

Massacre in Pahalgam, Anantnag district On 22 April 2025, a horrific mass shooting took place in the Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. In this attack, known as the Pahalgam massacre of Hindu tourists, terrorists linked to The Resistance Front (TRF) opened fire on a group of Hindu pilgrims. At least 28 people were killed, and more than 20 were injured in this deadly attack. Following the incident, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.