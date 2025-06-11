Aamir Khan Confirms Relationship with Gauri Spratt, Addresses Marriage Speculation

Aamir Khan Speaks on Divorce and Marriage In a conversation with Zoom, Aamir Khan said, “This is something that hasn’t made anyone in our family happy. We aren’t doing this happily, but certain situations arose where we felt our relationship had changed. My thinking is that I could either lie to the world and pretend that everything is fine between Kiran and me, that we are very happy and still married, but I haven’t succeeded in marriage; I’ve succeeded in divorce.”

Aamir Khan Has Ended Two Marriages Aamir Khan has been married twice and divorced both times. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta when he was 21 and she was 19. They have two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. After 15 years, they decided their marriage was a mistake and divorced.