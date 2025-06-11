scriptAamir Khan Confirms Relationship with Gauri Spratt, Addresses Marriage Speculation | Latest News | Patrika News
Aamir Khan Confirms Relationship with Gauri Spratt, Addresses Marriage Speculation

Aamir Khan recently introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to his fans. He has now once again broken his silence on his marriage and divorce.

Jun 11, 2025 / 11:01 am

Patrika Desk

Aamir Khan’s Marriage: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is set to return to the silver screen with his new film. His fans are eagerly anticipating its release. Meanwhile, he recently introduced his girlfriend, Gauri, to his fans, and has been increasingly open about his personal and professional life in interviews. He has now broken his silence on marriage and divorce, stating that he considers himself more successful at divorce than marriage.

Aamir Khan Speaks on Divorce and Marriage

In a conversation with Zoom, Aamir Khan said, “This is something that hasn’t made anyone in our family happy. We aren’t doing this happily, but certain situations arose where we felt our relationship had changed. My thinking is that I could either lie to the world and pretend that everything is fine between Kiran and me, that we are very happy and still married, but I haven’t succeeded in marriage; I’ve succeeded in divorce.”
Aamir Khan Has Ended Two Marriages

Aamir Khan has been married twice and divorced both times. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta when he was 21 and she was 19. They have two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. After 15 years, they decided their marriage was a mistake and divorced.
Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend: Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan’s second marriage was to Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad. However, this marriage also ended after about 15 years. Aamir Khan is now in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. He introduced her to the media on his 60th birthday, but he has not yet clarified his thoughts on marriage with her.

