Aamir Khan Says CBFC Barred ‘Pakistan’ in Films Before 1998

No Permission to Name Pakistan Referring to his film ‘Sarfarosh’ (1999), Aamir stated that it was the first Indian film to openly name Pakistan and the ISI. He explained, “Look at the history of Hindi films. The censor board would say, ‘You can say “neighbouring country,” you cannot take the name.’ In the past, it was said, ‘The neighbouring country attacked, did this, did that.’ We weren’t allowed to take the name. ‘Sarfarosh’ was the first film where we openly named Pakistan and the ISI.”

Dangal Not Released in Pakistan Aamir also revealed that the Pakistani censor board stipulated the removal of the Indian national flag and national anthem from his blockbuster film ‘Dangal’ (2016) for its release in Pakistan. Aamir rejected this condition, stating, “I decided in a second that our film would not be released in Pakistan. I don’t want that kind of business.”

Aamir’s Fight for the Name Aamir further explained about ‘Sarfarosh’ that when the film’s director, John Matthew Matthan, faced objections from the censor board regarding naming Pakistan and the ISI, Aamir argued that if the then Home Minister, Lal Krishna Advani, could name Pakistan and the ISI in Parliament, why were films being prevented from doing so? Following this argument, ‘Sarfarosh’ was allowed release in Pakistan.