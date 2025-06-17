scriptAamir Khan Says CBFC Barred ‘Pakistan’ in Films Before 1998 | Latest News | Patrika News
Aamir Khan Says CBFC Barred ‘Pakistan’ in Films Before 1998

Bollywood actor Amir Khan revealed that before 1998, the Indian censor board prohibited the mention of Pakistan and its intelligence agency, the ISI, in Indian films. Read the full story.

Jun 17, 2025 / 01:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Aamir Khan on the Censor Board: Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, recently made a significant revelation on the TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. He revealed that before 1998, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) banned the mention of Pakistan and its intelligence agency, the ISI, in Indian films. Filmmakers were forced to use the term ‘neighbouring country’ instead of Pakistan in contexts related to terrorism.

No Permission to Name Pakistan

Referring to his film ‘Sarfarosh’ (1999), Aamir stated that it was the first Indian film to openly name Pakistan and the ISI. He explained, “Look at the history of Hindi films. The censor board would say, ‘You can say “neighbouring country,” you cannot take the name.’ In the past, it was said, ‘The neighbouring country attacked, did this, did that.’ We weren’t allowed to take the name. ‘Sarfarosh’ was the first film where we openly named Pakistan and the ISI.”

Dangal Not Released in Pakistan

Aamir also revealed that the Pakistani censor board stipulated the removal of the Indian national flag and national anthem from his blockbuster film ‘Dangal’ (2016) for its release in Pakistan. Aamir rejected this condition, stating, “I decided in a second that our film would not be released in Pakistan. I don’t want that kind of business.”

Aamir’s Fight for the Name

Aamir further explained about ‘Sarfarosh’ that when the film’s director, John Matthew Matthan, faced objections from the censor board regarding naming Pakistan and the ISI, Aamir argued that if the then Home Minister, Lal Krishna Advani, could name Pakistan and the ISI in Parliament, why were films being prevented from doing so? Following this argument, ‘Sarfarosh’ was allowed release in Pakistan.

Actor Busy with Promotion

Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, slated for release on 20 June 2025. His revelation has sparked much discussion on social media, with people praising his outspokenness and patriotism.

