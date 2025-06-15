Aamir Khan Stands Firm on 'Sitare Zameen Par', Rejecting CBFC Suggestions

No Compromise on CBFC Suggestions Aamir Khan is once again aiming for box office success with the next installment of his film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has been generating considerable buzz. Before its release, however, the film faced difficulties in obtaining certification. While the censor board hasn’t rejected the film, it has suggested two cuts before issuing a certificate. Aamir Khan has refused to edit any scenes.

Sitaare Zameen Par took over PVR across the country.

The stars have truly landed everywhere. 🌟🎥@geneliad @r_s_prasanna @DivyNidhiSharma @aparna1502 @AroushDatta #GopiKrishnanVarma #VedantSharmaa #NamanMisra #RishiShahani #RishabhJain #AshishPendse #SamvitDesai… pic.twitter.com/Sb4D5QRCZp — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) June 9, 2025 Amidst Speculation: Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna. Its release date is June 20th. However, due to the standoff between the censor board and Aamir Khan, there is speculation that the release date may be delayed.