Aamir Khan Stands Firm on 'Sitare Zameen Par', Rejecting CBFC Suggestions

Before its release, however, the film faced difficulties in obtaining certification. Read the full story.

Jun 15, 2025 / 01:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Aamir Khan, a Bollywood actor who has never disappointed his fans with his films, has established a distinct identity at the box office with his blockbuster movies. Whether it’s 3 Idiots, Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, PK, Ishq, Fanaa, or Lagaan, these films remain etched in people’s memories. One such film is Taare Zameen Par, released in 2007, which garnered significant attention at the time. Now, its sequel is set to make a splash.

No Compromise on CBFC Suggestions

Aamir Khan is once again aiming for box office success with the next installment of his film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has been generating considerable buzz. Before its release, however, the film faced difficulties in obtaining certification. While the censor board hasn’t rejected the film, it has suggested two cuts before issuing a certificate. Aamir Khan has refused to edit any scenes.

Amidst Speculation: Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna. Its release date is June 20th. However, due to the standoff between the censor board and Aamir Khan, there is speculation that the release date may be delayed.

