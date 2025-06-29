Arti Singh’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Shefali Jariwala

Arti shared an emotional post on Instagram, including pictures of some special moments spent with Shefali and an old video from ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Through these memories, she paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend.

Photo Source: Arti Singh Instagram Why is God doing this? She wrote, "I still can't believe you're not in this world anymore. I'm still remembering the day we met at the gym. You had said to me, 'Arti, I'm so happy for you. You're happy, right? Let's do cardio together.

We had just made plans to spend time together a week ago. Anyone who asked me who I was talking to these days, I would only take your name, ‘Shefu’. I never thought you would leave so soon. You had such a pure heart. Why does God do this? I don’t understand. Shefali, I will always love you. When you were on ‘Bigg Boss’, I couldn’t take my eyes off you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh chauhan (@artisingh5) Death from Cardiac Arrest In her emotional post, Arti Singh said, "Parag bhaiya, I have seen how much care you took of Shefali. You always loved her like a child. We are all very sad, we will cry and mourn, but life will slowly move on."

Arti further wrote, “I don’t like to say ‘RIP’. I just pray that wherever you are, you are happy and your soul finds peace. May your family have the strength to bear this grief. I will always love you, my dear Shefu.”

It may be noted that Shefali Jariwala passed away on 27 June at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest.