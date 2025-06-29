scriptArti Singh’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Shefali Jariwala | Aarti Singh Heartfelt Tribute to Late Shefali JariwalaPens Emotional Tribute to Late Shefali Jariwala | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Arti Singh’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Shefali Jariwala

TV actress Arti Singh has shared an emotional post on the sudden demise of Shefali Jariwala. Read the full story.

Jun 29, 2025 / 05:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Aarti Singh News

Aarti Singh News

Television actress Arti Singh expressed her deep sorrow on social media over the sudden demise of her close friend, Shefali Jariwala. She stated that she still cannot believe Shefali is no longer in this world. Arti remembered Shefali, calling her passing a great loss.
Arti shared an emotional post on Instagram, including pictures of some special moments spent with Shefali and an old video from ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Through these memories, she paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend.
Aarti Singh
Photo Source: Arti Singh Instagram

Why is God doing this?

She wrote, “I still can’t believe you’re not in this world anymore. I’m still remembering the day we met at the gym. You had said to me, ‘Arti, I’m so happy for you. You’re happy, right? Let’s do cardio together.
We had just made plans to spend time together a week ago. Anyone who asked me who I was talking to these days, I would only take your name, ‘Shefu’. I never thought you would leave so soon. You had such a pure heart. Why does God do this? I don’t understand. Shefali, I will always love you. When you were on ‘Bigg Boss’, I couldn’t take my eyes off you”.

Death from Cardiac Arrest

In her emotional post, Arti Singh said, “Parag bhaiya, I have seen how much care you took of Shefali. You always loved her like a child. We are all very sad, we will cry and mourn, but life will slowly move on.”
Arti further wrote, “I don’t like to say ‘RIP’. I just pray that wherever you are, you are happy and your soul finds peace. May your family have the strength to bear this grief. I will always love you, my dear Shefu.”
It may be noted that Shefali Jariwala passed away on 27 June at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest.

News / Entertainment / Arti Singh’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Shefali Jariwala

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Foot: Mobility Restored to Over 1 Million Lives Across 44 Countries

World

Jaipur Foot: Mobility Restored to Over 1 Million Lives Across 44 Countries

in 4 hours

Arti Singh’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Shefali Jariwala

Entertainment

Arti Singh’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Shefali Jariwala

in 4 hours

Puri Stampede: Government Announces Compensation, Officials Transferred

National News

Puri Stampede: Government Announces Compensation, Officials Transferred

in 4 hours

Shocking Revelation in Shefali Jariwala’s Case

Entertainment

Shocking Revelation in Shefali Jariwala’s Case

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Shocking Revelation in Shefali Jariwala’s Case

Entertainment

Shocking Revelation in Shefali Jariwala’s Case

in 2 hours

Shefali Jariwala’s Passing: Hindustani Bhau’s Emotional Tribute

Entertainment

Shefali Jariwala’s Passing: Hindustani Bhau’s Emotional Tribute

in 1 hour

Shefali Jariwala's Last Wish: Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Entertainment

Shefali Jariwala's Last Wish: Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

23 hours ago

Lulia Vantur Makes International Debut with ‘Echoes of Us’, Receives Salman Khan’s Blessing

Entertainment

Lulia Vantur Makes International Debut with ‘Echoes of Us’, Receives Salman Khan’s Blessing

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.