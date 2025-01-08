scriptAashiqui 3: Tripti Dimri Loses Out on Lead Role | Aashiqui 3: Tripti Dimri Loses Out on Lead Role | Latest News | Patrika News
Bad news for Tripti Dimri and her fans this new year. She has lost out on a major film, ‘Aashiqui 3’. The reason behind this has also emerged.

Here is why Tripti Dimri lost Aashiqui 3 know movie latest update
Bad news for Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri and her fans in the new year. She has lost out on a major film, 'Aashiqui 3'. The reason behind this has also come to light.

Tripti’s Exit from the Aashiqui Franchise

Last year, news surfaced that Tripti Dimri had been cast in the third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise. ‘Aashiqui’, the first film in the series, starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. ‘Aashiqui 2’, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was also a box office success.
Tripti Dimri and Aashiqui 3
While Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri were initially cast in the third part, Dimri has now been dropped from the project. This news will undoubtedly disappoint her fans. The reason for her removal has also been revealed.

Why Tripti Dimri was dropped from Aashiqui 3

Filmmakers were reportedly looking for an innocent, fresh face for the film, aligning with the demands of the classic script. A source close to the production stated, “For the Aashiqui 3 actress, innocence is paramount; it’s the character’s defining trait. The team felt that Tripti Dimri’s recent roles have given her a level of exposure that doesn’t suit the kind of heroine required for Aashiqui 3.”
Tripti Dimri and Aashiqui 3
Many on social media believe that Tripti Dimri’s recent publicity surrounding an animal rights issue may have cost her the role. Had she avoided that controversy, she might have retained the part.

Tripti Dimri’s Recent Films

The start of the year hasn’t been kind to Tripti Dimri. Her last two films, ‘Bad News’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, underperformed at the box office. Only ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ performed well, but that film boasted a large ensemble cast. This could also be a contributing factor in her exclusion from ‘Aashiqui 3’. The filmmakers are now searching for a new actress, resulting in a postponement of ‘Aashiqui 3’.

