Aashiqui 3: Tripti Dimri Loses Out on Lead Role

Tripti’s Exit from the Aashiqui Franchise Last year, news surfaced that Tripti Dimri had been cast in the third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise. ‘Aashiqui’, the first film in the series, starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. ‘Aashiqui 2’, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was also a box office success.

While Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri were initially cast in the third part, Dimri has now been dropped from the project. This news will undoubtedly disappoint her fans. The reason for her removal has also been revealed.

Why Tripti Dimri was dropped from Aashiqui 3 Filmmakers were reportedly looking for an innocent, fresh face for the film, aligning with the demands of the classic script. A source close to the production stated, “For the Aashiqui 3 actress, innocence is paramount; it’s the character’s defining trait. The team felt that Tripti Dimri’s recent roles have given her a level of exposure that doesn’t suit the kind of heroine required for Aashiqui 3.”