Top 10 Bollywood Films of 2025 That Dominated the Box Office

Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies of 2025: The year 2025 is being considered a memorable year for Hindi cinema and film lovers. This year, films from every genre, including action, romance, comedy, thriller, and suspense, were released. Some created a storm at the box office, while others failed miserably. However, looking at the overall performance, although the beginning of the year might have been slow, films performed well towards the end. We have brought you a list of such hit Bollywood films of 2025 that succeeded in setting records in terms of earnings and won the hearts of the audience.
Let's find out which films have made their mark as the most successful films of 2025:
The film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on February 14. It narrated the saga of bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the current generation. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film Chhaava impressed audiences in theatres so much that people were filled with pride witnessing the sacrifice, devotion, and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and also shed tears witnessing the atrocities committed against him by Aurangzeb. The film has brought the character of Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna to life. The success of the film can be gauged from the fact that Chhaava, made on a budget of ₹150 crore, grossed ₹808.7 crore worldwide and ₹604.1 crore domestically.
Vani (Aneet Padda) and Krish (Ahaan Panday)’s story gave cine lovers the most romantic film of 2025 — “Saiyaara.” Released on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara broke all records of success. Whether it was the songs or the story, both were loved immensely by the audience, especially Gen Z.
Notably, the film directed by Mohit Suri had no promotion at all. Its publicity began only after the release, purely through the audience, because the film’s storyline and the performances of the lead actors had deeply impressed viewers.
Such was the craze among Gen Z that many couldn’t stop their tears while watching this love story in cinema halls. Youngsters felt a strong emotional connection with the film.
Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR’s film War 2 may not have created much impact at the box office, but in terms of earnings, it still performed reasonably well. Released on August 14, 2025, the film featured Kiara Advani in the role of an undercover agent.
Despite its big star cast and high budget, the film could not recover its production cost. Even so, it managed to secure a spot among the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year.
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull franchise has always been a fan favourite. In 2025, the fifth installment of this franchise — the multistarrer Housefull 5 — was released in cinemas worldwide on June 6. The film delivered a thunderous performance at the box office.
It was a comedy–murder mystery that successfully made audiences laugh. Not only that, the film’s world television premiere also set a new record. According to a report, Housefull 5 was watched by approximately 1.91 crore households and 4.65 crore viewers in India.
One of the most unique aspects of the film was that Housefull 5 was released with two different climaxes.
Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist, starred in Sitare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama film. Featuring Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza, the film was released in theatres on June 20, 2025. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, this film marked Aamir Khan’s return after Laal Singh Chaddha, while Genelia D’Souza made her Bollywood comeback after a long gap.
In the film, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach. The story takes a twist when he is assigned to coach a group of children who are neurodivergent (living with a mental syndrome). The film performed very well at the box office.
One of the most notable aspects of the film is that instead of releasing it on any OTT platform after theatres, it was released on YouTube on a Pay-Per-View (PPV) model.
The second film in Ajay Devgn’s Raid franchise, Raid 2, was released in theatres on May 1, 2025. Ajay Devgn portrayed an IRS officer, Amay Patnaik, while Riteish Deshmukh appeared as a corrupt politician named Dada Bhai.
The story revolves around an honest officer and a dishonest political leader. Along with action and suspense, the film highlights the corruption deeply rooted in the system. Raid 2 performed well at the box office.
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is a horror-comedy film. Part of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, the film was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It was released worldwide in cinemas on October 21 this year.
The audience loved the pairing of Ayushmann and Rashmika, while the powerful performances of Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui made the story even more exciting. The film performed well at the box office, earning around ₹200 crore.
A.R. Murugadoss–directed film Sikandar featured Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film was released worldwide in theatres on March 30. Sikandar also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in other important roles.
There is a 31-year age gap between the lead actors Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, and the two were seen romancing on-screen, which drew a lot of attention. The film did not perform very well at the box office, but Sikandar still secured the eighth spot on the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s film Jolly LLB 3 is ranked ninth among the highest-grossing films of the year. The film is the third installment in the Jolly LLB franchise. Released in theatres on 19 September 2025, the movie generated significant buzz before its release, but received an average response from audiences in cinemas.
The film’s courtroom drama and comic timing managed to engage viewers, which is why it performed well at the box office and entered the 100-crore club.
Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan starrer Sky Force was released in theatres on January 24, two days before Republic Day. This is an action-drama film based on the 1965 air war between India and Pakistan. In particular, its story revolves around India’s first-ever air strike, which took place during that time and focused on the Indian attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase.
It is worth mentioning that the story of Sky Force is inspired by the real-life story of martyr fighter pilot A.B. Devaiah. The film was directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. Sky Force received a positive response from audiences at the box office.
Through the table given below, let’s also take a look at the box office collections, IMDb ratings, and OTT platforms of these films:
|No.
|Film
|Box Office Collection
|Worldwide Collection
|IMDb Rating
|OTT Platform
|1
|Chhava
|₹604 crore
|₹808.7 crore
|7.3/10
|Netflix
|2
|Sye Raa
|₹334.2 crore
|₹575.8 crore
|6.3/10
|Netflix
|3
|War 2
|₹240.5 crore
|₹360.7 crore
|5.3/10
|Netflix
|4
|Housefull 5
|₹190.3 crore
|₹292.5 crore
|3.3/10
|Prime Video
|5
|Sitare Zameen Par
|₹166.8 crore
|₹268.1 crore
|6.9/10
|YouTube
|6
|Raid 2
|₹173.5 crore
|₹235.8 crore
|6.6/10
|Netflix
|7
|Thamma
|₹136.4 crore
|₹191.3 crore
|6.4/10
|Prime Video
|8
|Sikandar
|₹108.7 crore
|₹182.7 crore
|3.6/10
|Netflix
|9
|Jolly LLB 3
|₹116.7 crore
|₹170.3 crore
|6.6/10
|Netflix
|10
|Sky Force
|₹122.3 crore
|₹155.4 crore
|6.8/10
|Prime Video
These 10 Bollywood films have been the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year 2025. You can now watch all of them on different OTT platforms. You will find this information in the table given above. If you haven’t watched these films yet, go ahead and enjoy them now.
