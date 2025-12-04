4 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response to Being Asked to Say 'Zubaan Kesari' Goes Viral

When Shah Rukh Khan's fans asked him to say 'Zubaan Kesari', his funny and witty reply went viral on social media.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

'जुबान केसरी' कहने पर शाहरुख खान का आया ऐसा मजेदार जवाब, पब्लिक हुई दीवानी, वीडियो वायरल

SRK (Image: X)

SRK Viral Video: The memorable advertisement by film superstar Shah Rukh Khan for Vimal, in which he is seen saying 'Zubaan Kesari', has now become a part of culture. In fact, people still enjoy it years later, and now Shah Rukh cannot escape funny requests related to it even at weddings. We are going to tell you a funny anecdote related to this.

News has emerged that a new viral video from a high-profile wedding in Delhi has surfaced, showing the exact moments when a bride asked SRK on stage to repeat the famous 'Zubaan Kesari' line.

Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response

The video also shows that SRK, with his usual wit and charm, deflected the request and jokingly told the bride, "Once you do business with businessmen, they don't let go. Gutka people, honestly, it's too much." The bride still insisted, still hoping he would say the dialogue. After this, Shah Rukh gently held her hand and gave a witty reply, "Every time I do it, I take money, darling. Tell Papa about this." He then added, "Let's talk about good things... I'm not going to say Zubaan Kesari here." This funny exchange has now gone viral on social media.

Fans have been leaving funny comments. One user commented, "I was at this wedding reception in Delhi, the Vimal Pan Masala people were from the groom's side." Another wrote, "This is an under-the-belt treatment. This should be a lesson for the so-called celebrities." The clip is trending on social media, with fans celebrating "classic SRK wit".

A Separate Video of the Celebration Has Also Emerged

A separate video from the same celebration has also surfaced online, in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing to the song 'Chaleya' from his blockbuster film 'Jawan'. SRK dances with a smile and gestures for the bride to join him on the dance floor, but the bride refused and stood there, smiling nervously.

Sharing the video, one user captioned it, "Shah Rukh Khan danced at a billionaire's wedding for money, and even the bride refused to dance with him." The moment received mixed reactions online. Some found it amusing, while others defended the bride, saying she was perhaps too nervous or shy in front of one of India's biggest stars.

It is worth noting that away from sets and red carpets, SRK is trending on social media. Professionally, the superstar has an exciting lineup ahead. His next big appearance is in 'King', which fans are eagerly awaiting and is scheduled for release in 2026.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 01:15 pm

English News / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response to Being Asked to Say 'Zubaan Kesari' Goes Viral

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Top 10 Bollywood Films of 2025 That Dominated the Box Office

Entertainment

Ahaan Panday, ‘Saiyaara’ Fame, Becomes Top Actor; See Who Ranks Where

'सैयारा' ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, अहान पांडे बने टॉप एक्टर, जानें कौन-से स्टार है कितने नंबर पर
Bollywood

AVM Saravanan, Renowned Film Producer, Passes Away Day After Celebrating His Birthday

Legendary film producer AVM Saravanan Passed Away at 89 due to age health issue after dharmendra death
Tollywood

BB 19: Mid-week eviction shocks all, trophy battle now intensifies among remaining contestants

मिड-वीक एविक्शन ने चौंकाया सबको, अब इन कंटेस्टेंट्स के बीच जारी है ट्रॉफी की जंग
TV News

Truth Behind Sunny Deol Not Performing Dharmendra’s Ash Immersion Ceremony

Sunny Deol wanted to immerse father dharmendra Dharmendra Asthi Visarjan But could not do this big reason
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.