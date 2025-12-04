Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response to Being Asked to Say 'Zubaan Kesari' Goes Viral

The video also shows that SRK, with his usual wit and charm, deflected the request and jokingly told the bride, "Once you do business with businessmen, they don't let go. Gutka people, honestly, it's too much." The bride still insisted, still hoping he would say the dialogue. After this, Shah Rukh gently held her hand and gave a witty reply, "Every time I do it, I take money, darling. Tell Papa about this." He then added, "Let's talk about good things... I'm not going to say Zubaan Kesari here." This funny exchange has now gone viral on social media.