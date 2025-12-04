Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response to Being Asked to Say 'Zubaan Kesari' Goes Viral

SRK (Image: X)
SRK Viral Video: The memorable advertisement by film superstar Shah Rukh Khan for Vimal, in which he is seen saying 'Zubaan Kesari', has now become a part of culture. In fact, people still enjoy it years later, and now Shah Rukh cannot escape funny requests related to it even at weddings. We are going to tell you a funny anecdote related to this.
News has emerged that a new viral video from a high-profile wedding in Delhi has surfaced, showing the exact moments when a bride asked SRK on stage to repeat the famous 'Zubaan Kesari' line.
The video also shows that SRK, with his usual wit and charm, deflected the request and jokingly told the bride, "Once you do business with businessmen, they don't let go. Gutka people, honestly, it's too much." The bride still insisted, still hoping he would say the dialogue. After this, Shah Rukh gently held her hand and gave a witty reply, "Every time I do it, I take money, darling. Tell Papa about this." He then added, "Let's talk about good things... I'm not going to say Zubaan Kesari here." This funny exchange has now gone viral on social media.
Fans have been leaving funny comments. One user commented, "I was at this wedding reception in Delhi, the Vimal Pan Masala people were from the groom's side." Another wrote, "This is an under-the-belt treatment. This should be a lesson for the so-called celebrities." The clip is trending on social media, with fans celebrating "classic SRK wit".
A separate video from the same celebration has also surfaced online, in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing to the song 'Chaleya' from his blockbuster film 'Jawan'. SRK dances with a smile and gestures for the bride to join him on the dance floor, but the bride refused and stood there, smiling nervously.
Sharing the video, one user captioned it, "Shah Rukh Khan danced at a billionaire's wedding for money, and even the bride refused to dance with him." The moment received mixed reactions online. Some found it amusing, while others defended the bride, saying she was perhaps too nervous or shy in front of one of India's biggest stars.
It is worth noting that away from sets and red carpets, SRK is trending on social media. Professionally, the superstar has an exciting lineup ahead. His next big appearance is in 'King', which fans are eagerly awaiting and is scheduled for release in 2026.
