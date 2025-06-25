Aayush Sharma Undergoes Two Surgeries

What Happened to Arpita Khan’s Husband? Arpita’s husband, Aayush, explained: “For the past few years, I’ve been experiencing persistent back pain. It started when I was filming an action scene in Russia. Without making a big deal of it, I did what most people do – ignored it. But the pain intensified during a recent film shoot, changing things. Movements that once felt natural, like dancing, stunts, and simple stretches, stopped because the pain I’d ignored and hidden continued to worsen.”

Aayush Sharma’s Viral Photos and Videos Aayush Sharma posted photos and videos of himself posing in a hospital bed, which have gone viral. The images show him lying in bed, exercising, and showing off his physique. He accompanied these with a lengthy note, explaining that life has its ways. He shouldn’t have ignored his pain and should have paid attention to it earlier to avoid the need for two surgeries.