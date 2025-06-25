scriptAayush Sharma Undergoes Two Surgeries | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Aayush Sharma Undergoes Two Surgeries

Aayush Sharma is currently the subject of health-related discussions. He recently posted some photos and videos on social media. Read the full story.

Jun 25, 2025 / 03:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Aayush Sharma: Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, has suddenly made headlines due to health concerns, leaving fans worried. Aayush Sharma shared on social media that a mistake on his part led to two surgeries. He shared pictures of himself lying on a hospital bed. His post details the reason behind his surgeries and his current health status.

What Happened to Arpita Khan’s Husband?

Arpita’s husband, Aayush, explained: “For the past few years, I’ve been experiencing persistent back pain. It started when I was filming an action scene in Russia. Without making a big deal of it, I did what most people do – ignored it. But the pain intensified during a recent film shoot, changing things. Movements that once felt natural, like dancing, stunts, and simple stretches, stopped because the pain I’d ignored and hidden continued to worsen.”

Aayush Sharma’s Viral Photos and Videos

Aayush Sharma posted photos and videos of himself posing in a hospital bed, which have gone viral. The images show him lying in bed, exercising, and showing off his physique. He accompanied these with a lengthy note, explaining that life has its ways. He shouldn’t have ignored his pain and should have paid attention to it earlier to avoid the need for two surgeries.
Aayush further stated that his pain had become so severe that he was unable to dance, stretch, or perform simple activities. After the pain worsened, he consulted a doctor, resulting in two back surgeries. He is now gradually recovering.

