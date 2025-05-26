Actor Dino Morea Questioned by Mumbai Police in Major Scam

Mithi River Scam: Big news is emerging about Bollywood’s famous actor Dino Morea. The actor appears to be implicated. Dino Morea was summoned by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the Mithi River scam case. Dino Morea arrived at the EOW office for questioning around 11 am on Monday. The EOW has also questioned Dino’s brother, Santino Morea, in connection with the Mithi River scam. Let’s find out what Dino Morea’s connection is to the Mithi River scam.
Dino Morea Questioned in Mithi River Scam
According to EOW sources, the investigating officers say that Ketan Kadam, the main accused in the Mithi River scam, had several phone conversations with Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother. Recordings and data of these calls are now under the scanner of investigating agencies. Sources say that information obtained through these calls could unravel the layers of the entire scam. This is why the police asked Dino Morea to appear for questioning in the case.
What is the Mithi River Scam?
This entire scam is related to the purchase and sale of sludge pushers and dredging machines used in the cleaning of the Mithi River by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It is alleged that these machines were rented at exorbitant prices from Kochi-based company, Matprop Technical Services Private Limited, and that there was massive financial irregularities.
Dino Morea and his brother Santino Morea’s names surface
In this entire case, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi are being described as the main accused. These two are accused of having colluded with officials of Matprop company and the BMC’s Storm Water Drains department to commit a scam worth crores of rupees.
No evidence found against Dino Morea
Regarding Dino Morea and his brother, the investigation has revealed that their role was not limited to just friendship. Some call recordings indicate discussions on topics such as the amount of the scam, payment procedures, and machine rentals. However, so far, no evidence has emerged against Dino Morea and his brother that directly implicates them in the scam. But their appearance makes it clear that the investigating agencies are taking this matter very seriously.