Actor Dino Morea Questioned by Mumbai Police in Major Scam

Dino Morea Questioned in Mithi River Scam According to EOW sources, the investigating officers say that Ketan Kadam, the main accused in the Mithi River scam, had several phone conversations with Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother. Recordings and data of these calls are now under the scanner of investigating agencies. Sources say that information obtained through these calls could unravel the layers of the entire scam. This is why the police asked Dino Morea to appear for questioning in the case.

What is the Mithi River Scam? This entire scam is related to the purchase and sale of sludge pushers and dredging machines used in the cleaning of the Mithi River by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It is alleged that these machines were rented at exorbitant prices from Kochi-based company, Matprop Technical Services Private Limited, and that there was massive financial irregularities.

Dino Morea and his brother Santino Morea’s names surface In this entire case, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi are being described as the main accused. These two are accused of having colluded with officials of Matprop company and the BMC’s Storm Water Drains department to commit a scam worth crores of rupees.