Actor Earned Rs 1.5 Crore with Three Words

The entertainment world has been abuzz with a surprising piece of news. While it's common for big actors to charge hefty sums for films, it's hard to believe an actor would charge crores without even appearing on screen, especially for just three words. Who is this actor? Which film earned the director such a hefty sum from the actor? Let's find out.
Actor Vin Diesel usually commands crores for lead roles in big films. But for one film, he adopted a different formula. He first voiced the character in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1’ in 2014, which has two sequels – ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’.
Interestingly, while playing the character of ‘Groot’ without appearing on screen, the actor (Vin Diesel) only uttered three words: ‘I am Groot’, although the tone differed from the other sequels. In the first Guardians film, he had said, ‘We are Groot’.
Considering the actor's popularity and following, Marvel Studios paid him this sum because it was a new franchise. Reports suggest the actor (Vin Diesel)'s earnings from his MCU role are between $12-15 million, approximately one and a half crore rupees.
Vin Diesel is known for his role in the ‘Fast and the Furious’ series. But his portrayal of Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also memorable.