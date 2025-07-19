19 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Actor Fish Venkat Passes Away at 53

Famous actor Fish Venkat, who required a kidney transplant and needed ₹50 lakh for the procedure, passed away after failing to secure the necessary funds.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

Fish Venkat Dies
Actor Fish Venkat has passed away

South Indian film industry mourns the loss of renowned Tamil actor Fish Venkat, who passed away at the age of 53. His death followed kidney and liver failure. He required ₹50 lakh for a kidney transplant and had been battling illness and hospitalisation for a considerable period, his condition deteriorating steadily. Following the news, social media has been flooded with tributes.

Actor Fish Venkat's Demise

Fish Venkat's condition had worsened to the point that he required regular dialysis and was on ventilator support. His real name was Venkat Raj. He is survived by his wife and three children.

According to family sources, Fish Venkat needed a kidney transplant, but the necessary funds could not be secured. His daughter had appealed for financial assistance when his condition became critical, but without success.

While earlier reports suggested superstar Prabhas offered assistance, a family member clarified that this was untrue. In a statement to Suman TV, they said: “That didn't happen. We are answering every call to see if anyone can help us. An unknown person called, claiming to be Prabhas Anna's assistant. Later, we found out he was a fraud. We haven't received any financial help yet.”

Fish Venkat Known for Comedy Roles

Fish Venkat was known for his comedic roles in films. He established himself in the Telugu film industry with films like 'Bani', 'Adhurs', and 'Dhee'. He was recently seen in the thriller film 'Coffee with a Killer'. He also worked alongside Sidhu Jonnalagadda in 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma' and 'DJ Tillu'.

Share the news:

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 08:33 am

English News / Entertainment / Actor Fish Venkat Passes Away at 53
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.