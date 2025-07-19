Actor Fish Venkat Passes Away at 53

South Indian film industry mourns the loss of renowned Tamil actor Fish Venkat, who passed away at the age of 53. His death followed kidney and liver failure. He required ₹50 lakh for a kidney transplant and had been battling illness and hospitalisation for a considerable period, his condition deteriorating steadily. Following the news, social media has been flooded with tributes.
Fish Venkat's condition had worsened to the point that he required regular dialysis and was on ventilator support. His real name was Venkat Raj. He is survived by his wife and three children.
According to family sources, Fish Venkat needed a kidney transplant, but the necessary funds could not be secured. His daughter had appealed for financial assistance when his condition became critical, but without success.
While earlier reports suggested superstar Prabhas offered assistance, a family member clarified that this was untrue. In a statement to Suman TV, they said: “That didn't happen. We are answering every call to see if anyone can help us. An unknown person called, claiming to be Prabhas Anna's assistant. Later, we found out he was a fraud. We haven't received any financial help yet.”
Fish Venkat was known for his comedic roles in films. He established himself in the Telugu film industry with films like 'Bani', 'Adhurs', and 'Dhee'. He was recently seen in the thriller film 'Coffee with a Killer'. He also worked alongside Sidhu Jonnalagadda in 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma' and 'DJ Tillu'.