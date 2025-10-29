Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

This Actor Reacts Angrily to Dowry Harassment Suicide of 23-Year-Old Woman

A 23-year-old woman who committed suicide just 10 months after her marriage has found support from this famous actor. He has posted a heart-wrenching message.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Rajkummar Rao angry on 23 years raipur woman suicide

Rajkummar Rao (Image: Patrika)

Rajkummar Rao Bollywood Actor: A famous Bollywood actor, increasingly counted among blockbuster stars, has sent a message for a woman. We are talking about Rajkummar Rao. Rao has expressed grief and anger over the death of a 23-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh. The woman, named Manisha, committed suicide just 10 months after her marriage. She had accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and shared a video. In response to this, Rajkummar Rao has posted an emotional message and also expressed his anger towards society.

Rajkummar Rao's Heartbreaking Message

On this heartbreaking incident, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared Manisha's viral video on his Instagram story and wrote, "This is such a heartbreaking news. It is time we put an end to this horrific dowry system in our country. Let's inspire each other to stay away from this evil practice. Say no to dowry." Rajkummar Rao's direct and strong message comes amidst growing outrage over the case, where internet users are expressing their frustration over the rising incidents of domestic violence and dowry harassment in India. It is clear from Rajkummar's post that he has been deeply saddened by this news.

Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Harassment

It is noteworthy that Manisha Goswami of Raipur had made several revelations about her marriage and explained how she was being harassed for dowry. In her video, Manisha had said, "I am the eldest among my siblings. My father is the sole earner in the family. I am fed up and tired of the constant harassment from my in-laws."

Manisha Goswami Had Shared a Video

In her final video, Manisha also narrated her painful marital experience. Crying, she said, "I am tired of the constant harassment from my in-laws. I am left with no options and have lost the will to live. My husband, Ashutosh Goswami, physically assaulted me twice without any reason, and my mother-in-law supported her son during this time. Due to this dowry-related torture and other problems, I have not experienced even 10 days of happiness in my 10-month marriage." The police are now investigating the entire matter and gathering evidence.

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 12:40 pm

