Actor Rejects Multi-Million Rupee Offer for Bigg Boss 19

Ram Kapoor stated in an interview that he will not be a part of this season of Bigg Boss. He further added that even if he were offered ₹20 crore, he would still not participate. Ram Kapoor further explained, "Bigg Boss is not for me. It's not that it's a bad show; in fact, it's a very successful one. But I need to establish my identity as an actor, and I don't think this show is right for me."