Actor Rejects Multi-Million Rupee Offer for Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: Television's most talked-about reality show, Bigg Boss, is set to return with its 19th season soon. Initially, reports suggested the show would stream in the last week of July. However, updates now indicate a launch in the second week of August. Makers have approached several celebrities for this season, and many names have surfaced. One name, however, that is now out of the running is popular television actor Ram Kapoor, known for his captivating performance in hit shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'. He has rejected the offer from the Bigg Boss 19 makers.
Ram Kapoor stated in an interview that he will not be a part of this season of Bigg Boss. He further added that even if he were offered ₹20 crore, he would still not participate. Ram Kapoor further explained, "Bigg Boss is not for me. It's not that it's a bad show; in fact, it's a very successful one. But I need to establish my identity as an actor, and I don't think this show is right for me."
Ram Kapoor is currently in the news on social media for his transformation. This decision regarding Bigg Boss might surprise his fans, as previous seasons have featured many big names who garnered significant attention. However, Ram Kapoor believes he is an actor and should focus on his acting, not on building his identity through reality shows.