Actor Shaves Head for CM Yogi: The Reason Behind the Act

A biopic on CM Yogi Adityanath, titled ‘Ajey’, is slated for release in cinemas very soon.

MumbaiJul 02, 2025 / 03:26 pm

Patrika Desk

CM Yogi-Anant Joshi

Anant Joshi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a firebrand leader of the BJP. He has millions of admirers worldwide, with a fan following that rivals that of any celebrity (actor). This is why a biopic on CM Yogi Adityanath is being made, titled ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi‘, and is soon to be released in cinemas. Meanwhile, the film’s lead actor, Anant Joshi, has revealed a significant detail related to CM Yogi.

The Revelation About Shaving His Head

Actor Anant Joshi is portraying the role of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his upcoming film, ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’. To fully embody the character, he shaved his head to resemble Yogi Adityanath.
Anant mentioned that this decision wasn’t easy, as he felt emotionally attached to his hair. He stated, “Removing my hair wasn’t just about changing my look; it was like letting go of a part of myself.”
Anant believes that to look and feel like Yogi Adityanath, he had to demonstrate complete dedication.

He further added, “I didn’t just have to act like him; I had to truly become Yogi.”
The film is directed by Ravindra Gautam and is based on Shantanu Gupta’s best-selling book, ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister’.

Teaser Released; Film Release Date Announced

The makers have released the film’s teaser. The film is expected to depict Yogi Adityanath’s journey from a simple boy, Ajay Singh Bisht, in Uttarakhand to becoming one of the most influential political leaders in the country.
Besides Joshi, ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi‘ features Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Malhotra, Garima Vikrant Singh, Rajesh Khattar, and others in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release in cinemas on 1 August. Joshi is known for his work in films like ‘Yeh Kali Kali Aankhe’ and ’12th Fail’.

