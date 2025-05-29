scriptActor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

Who could replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3? Let’s find out which actor’s name is being suggested on social media…

May 29, 2025 / 10:26 am

Patrika Desk

Paresh Rawal Exit Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal Exit Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3: Hera Pheri 3, one of Bollywood’s blockbuster and much-discussed films, is currently embroiled in several controversies. Since actor Paresh Rawal left the film midway, both the makers and the audience have been quite surprised. Well, social media users are now suggesting names for a new actor to the makers after Paresh Rawal’s departure. People want Paresh Rawal, i.e., Babu Bhaiya in the film, to be replaced by this famous Bollywood actor. Let’s find out which actor’s name people are demanding.

This Actor’s Name Leads the Race to Become Babu Bhaiya

Two parts of the film Hera Pheri 3 were released before its announcement, which proved to be superhits. Paresh Rawal was in both. Now, people say that if Paresh Rawal doesn’t want to do this film, Pankaj Tripathi can be cast for the role of Babu Bhaiya in Hera Pheri 3. Now Pankaj Tripathi himself has broken his silence on this whole matter and on the question of becoming Babu Bhaiya.
Hera Pheri 3 Pankaj Tripathi

Fans Demand Pankaj Tripathi as Babu Bhaiya

Pankaj Tripathi spoke to Bollywood Bubble. When the actor was asked that on social media, people are finalising your name for the next Babu Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Paresh Rawal bhai is a great actor. How can I be in his place? People on Twitter will be giving their opinions.”

Pankaj Tripathi’s Statement on Paresh Rawal

Pankaj further said, “I have been logged out of Twitter for months. There is too much information there. I don’t need that much information, my brain. News used to come in the morning, afternoon and night. Now the news is 24 hours. Now, news is created because where will the news be for 24 hours.”

Criminal Justice season 4 OTT Release

It is noteworthy that Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen in season 4 of Criminal Justice. This series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on Thursday, May 29. Along with Pankaj, the series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Shweta Basu Prasad, Surveen Chawla and Asha Negi. All three seasons have been well-received so far, and fans are quite excited about the fourth part.

News / Entertainment / Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

National News

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

in 2 hours

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

in 3 hours

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils plan to help 6 lakh residents

National News

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils plan to help 6 lakh residents

19 hours ago

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

Indore

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

22 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

in 3 hours

Mirai Teaser Released: ‘The End of Ashoka’s Reign, the Beginning of a Great War’

Entertainment

Mirai Teaser Released: ‘The End of Ashoka’s Reign, the Beginning of a Great War’

13 hours ago

Baburao Bhaiyaa and Raju’s Feud Intensifies: Is Hera Pheri’s On-Screen Spat Mirroring Real Life? Akshay Kumar Speaks Out

Entertainment

Baburao Bhaiyaa and Raju’s Feud Intensifies: Is Hera Pheri’s On-Screen Spat Mirroring Real Life? Akshay Kumar Speaks Out

15 hours ago

Pankaj Tripathi Initially Rejected Criminal Justice

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Initially Rejected Criminal Justice

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.