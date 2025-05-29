Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3: Hera Pheri 3, one of Bollywood’s blockbuster and much-discussed films, is currently embroiled in several controversies. Since actor Paresh Rawal left the film midway, both the makers and the audience have been quite surprised. Well, social media users are now suggesting names for a new actor to the makers after Paresh Rawal’s departure. People want Paresh Rawal, i.e., Babu Bhaiya in the film, to be replaced by this famous Bollywood actor. Let’s find out which actor’s name people are demanding.
This Actor’s Name Leads the Race to Become Babu Bhaiya
Two parts of the film Hera Pheri 3 were released before its announcement, which proved to be superhits. Paresh Rawal was in both. Now, people say that if Paresh Rawal doesn’t want to do this film, Pankaj Tripathi can be cast for the role of Babu Bhaiya in Hera Pheri 3. Now Pankaj Tripathi himself has broken his silence on this whole matter and on the question of becoming Babu Bhaiya.
Fans Demand Pankaj Tripathi as Babu Bhaiya
Pankaj Tripathi spoke to Bollywood Bubble. When the actor was asked that on social media, people are finalising your name for the next Babu Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Paresh Rawal bhai is a great actor. How can I be in his place? People on Twitter will be giving their opinions.”
Pankaj Tripathi’s Statement on Paresh Rawal
Pankaj further said, “I have been logged out of Twitter for months. There is too much information there. I don’t need that much information, my brain. News used to come in the morning, afternoon and night. Now the news is 24 hours. Now, news is created because where will the news be for 24 hours.”
Criminal Justice season 4 OTT Release
It is noteworthy that Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen in season 4 of Criminal Justice. This series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on Thursday, May 29. Along with Pankaj, the series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Shweta Basu Prasad, Surveen Chawla and Asha Negi. All three seasons have been well-received so far, and fans are quite excited about the fourth part.