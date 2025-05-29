Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

This Actor’s Name Leads the Race to Become Babu Bhaiya Two parts of the film Hera Pheri 3 were released before its announcement, which proved to be superhits. Paresh Rawal was in both. Now, people say that if Paresh Rawal doesn’t want to do this film, Pankaj Tripathi can be cast for the role of Babu Bhaiya in Hera Pheri 3. Now Pankaj Tripathi himself has broken his silence on this whole matter and on the question of becoming Babu Bhaiya.

Fans Demand Pankaj Tripathi as Babu Bhaiya Pankaj Tripathi spoke to Bollywood Bubble. When the actor was asked that on social media, people are finalising your name for the next Babu Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi said, "Paresh Rawal bhai is a great actor. How can I be in his place? People on Twitter will be giving their opinions."

Pankaj Tripathi’s Statement on Paresh Rawal Pankaj further said, “I have been logged out of Twitter for months. There is too much information there. I don’t need that much information, my brain. News used to come in the morning, afternoon and night. Now the news is 24 hours. Now, news is created because where will the news be for 24 hours.”