Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

Which Actor Could Play Dadasaheb Phalke? According to a Pinkvilla report, the producers of ‘Made in India’, Varun Gupta and S.S. Karthikeya, presented the script to Jr. NTR. South Indian actor Jr. NTR may be seen in the role of Dadasaheb Phalke. Furthermore, after the script presentation, Jr. NTR immediately agreed to star in the movie.

When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride,

Presenting MADE IN INDIA… pic.twitter.com/nsd0F7nHAJ — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 19, 2023 Jr NTR Says Yes After Hearing the Script Following this news, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Jr. NTR as Dadasaheb Phalke in the movie. According to media reports, S.S. Rajamouli has finalised 'Made in India' with producers Varun Gupta and S.S. Karthikeya. Jr. NTR has always shown great respect for S.S. Rajamouli; therefore, he did not refuse the film after hearing the script. However, it is important to note that the makers have not yet made an official announcement. It is expected that the makers will soon reveal more details.