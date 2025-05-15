Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’
An actor is reportedly being considered to play the role of ‘the father of Indian cinema,’ Dadasaheb Phalke in S.S. Rajamouli’s film, ‘Made in India’. News suggests the actor agreed to the role after hearing the script.
The Biopic of Father of Indian Cinema: Famous South Indian producer-director S.S. Rajamouli is soon to release his new film, ‘Made in India’. He officially announced this film two years ago. Rajamouli stated that the film would be inspired by the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, known as the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’. Max Studio and Showing Business will produce the movie. Since its announcement, everyone has been eagerly awaiting the reveal of the actor who will portray Dadasaheb Phalke.
Which Actor Could Play Dadasaheb Phalke?
According to a Pinkvilla report, the producers of ‘Made in India’, Varun Gupta and S.S. Karthikeya, presented the script to Jr. NTR. South Indian actor Jr. NTR may be seen in the role of Dadasaheb Phalke. Furthermore, after the script presentation, Jr. NTR immediately agreed to star in the movie.
Jr NTR Says Yes After Hearing the Script
Following this news, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Jr. NTR as Dadasaheb Phalke in the movie. According to media reports, S.S. Rajamouli has finalised ‘Made in India’ with producers Varun Gupta and S.S. Karthikeya. Jr. NTR has always shown great respect for S.S. Rajamouli; therefore, he did not refuse the film after hearing the script. However, it is important to note that the makers have not yet made an official announcement. It is expected that the makers will soon reveal more details.
Jr NTR’s Upcoming Film War 2 to Release Soon
Currently, Jr. NTR is busy with his upcoming film, War 2. In this film, he will be seen performing action sequences with Hrithik Roshan. A song featuring both superstars is considered the highlight of the film. The film will be released on the eve of Independence Day, August 14th.