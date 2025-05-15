scriptActor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’ | Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli&#39;s &quot;Made in India&#39;? | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

An actor is reportedly being considered to play the role of ‘the father of Indian cinema,’ Dadasaheb Phalke in S.S. Rajamouli’s film, ‘Made in India’. News suggests the actor agreed to the role after hearing the script.

May 15, 2025 / 02:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

The Biopic of Father of Indian Cinema: Famous South Indian producer-director S.S. Rajamouli is soon to release his new film, ‘Made in India’. He officially announced this film two years ago. Rajamouli stated that the film would be inspired by the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, known as the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’. Max Studio and Showing Business will produce the movie. Since its announcement, everyone has been eagerly awaiting the reveal of the actor who will portray Dadasaheb Phalke.

Which Actor Could Play Dadasaheb Phalke?

According to a Pinkvilla report, the producers of ‘Made in India’, Varun Gupta and S.S. Karthikeya, presented the script to Jr. NTR. South Indian actor Jr. NTR may be seen in the role of Dadasaheb Phalke. Furthermore, after the script presentation, Jr. NTR immediately agreed to star in the movie.
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 19, 2023

Jr NTR Says Yes After Hearing the Script

Following this news, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Jr. NTR as Dadasaheb Phalke in the movie. According to media reports, S.S. Rajamouli has finalised ‘Made in India’ with producers Varun Gupta and S.S. Karthikeya. Jr. NTR has always shown great respect for S.S. Rajamouli; therefore, he did not refuse the film after hearing the script. However, it is important to note that the makers have not yet made an official announcement. It is expected that the makers will soon reveal more details.
The Biopic of Father of Indian Cinema

Jr NTR’s Upcoming Film War 2 to Release Soon

Currently, Jr. NTR is busy with his upcoming film, War 2. In this film, he will be seen performing action sequences with Hrithik Roshan. A song featuring both superstars is considered the highlight of the film. The film will be released on the eve of Independence Day, August 14th.

News / Entertainment / Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

in 5 hours

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

Entertainment

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

in 4 hours

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

National News

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

in 3 hours

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

National News

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

in 5 hours

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

Entertainment

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

in 4 hours

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

in 20 minutes

Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

Entertainment

Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

in 9 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.