Actor Unni Mukundan's Instagram Account Hacked

Popular Malayalam and Tamil film actor Unni Mukundan has had his Instagram account hacked. He shared this information himself via a Facebook post.
In a post, Unni wrote, “My official Instagram account has been hacked. Any posts, messages, or stories coming from that account are not from me. Everything is being done by hackers. Please do not click on any links and do not share any personal information.”
He further explained that he is seeking the help of experts to resolve the issue. He also stated that he will provide all updates on his official social media pages. Finally, he thanked his fans for their support and urged them to remain vigilant.
Following the news, Unni Mukundan's fans expressed concern. Many took to social media to express their surprise and hope for the swift recovery of his Instagram account. Some fans advised him to file a complaint with the cyber crime cell and strengthen his account security.
Fans, anticipating his posts, expressed disappointment at the account hack. Many stated they would be wary of any fake posts or messages and await the return of the genuine account.
One fan wrote, “Our dear Unni, stay safe, everything will be alright soon.”
Another fan added, “Don’t worry, we are always with you.”
Unni Mukundan is one of several celebrities whose social media accounts have been repeatedly hacked this year. A few days ago, actress Shruti Haasan's X (formerly Twitter) account was also hacked.
Shruti alerted her followers via an Instagram story post. She wrote, “Hi guys, my Twitter account has been hacked. Anything posted there is not from me. Please do not engage or interact with that page until I regain access to my account.”