scriptActor Vibhu Raghave's Final Post Before Losing Cancer Battle | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

Entertainment

Actor Vibhu Raghave's Final Post Before Losing Cancer Battle

Vibhu Raghave, a popular television actor, passed away after a battle with colon cancer. His final social media post is now going viral.

Jun 03, 2025 / 04:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Vibhu Raghave last instagram post

Vibhu Raghave last instagram post

Vibhu Raghave Instagram: Popular television actor Vibhu Raghave, known for his role in the show Nisha aur uske Cousins, has passed away during his cancer treatment. His death has sent shockwaves through the television industry, with his friends and colleagues mourning his loss. A final video post, now going viral, shows a weakened Vibhu discussing his deteriorating health and the spread of his cancer despite treatment.

Vibhu Raghave’s Last Viral Post

Vibhu Raghave was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022 and subsequently began treatment. For the past three years, he regularly shared updates about his health and cancer journey with his fans. His final post, a video uploaded on April 17th, detailed his struggles. In the video, he stated: “Friends, as I mentioned in my last post, a PET scan in December revealed that the cancer has spread further. It has progressed from the liver to the lungs, spine, and other areas of the chest.”

Vibhu Raghave’s Deteriorating Condition

Vibhu Raghave further explained in the video: “We started a new chemotherapy treatment in January. After four sessions, a scan in February showed that the treatment wasn’t working, and the cancer was spreading. The treatment was changed again.” Vibhu expressed hope for positive results from the new treatment and appealed to his fans for prayers.
Vibhu Raghave Instagram

Vibhu Raghave’s Last Instagram Post

Vibhu Raghave captioned the video with: “One day at a time.” This caption has now become the final message from the actor. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media from friends and fans.

News / Entertainment / Actor Vibhu Raghave's Final Post Before Losing Cancer Battle

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

UP Cabinet Approves 20% Reservation for Agniveers in Police, PAC

National News

UP Cabinet Approves 20% Reservation for Agniveers in Police, PAC

in 3 hours

Coronavirus Cases Rise: India Sees Active Infections Exceed 4,000, Five Deaths in 24 Hours

National News

Coronavirus Cases Rise: India Sees Active Infections Exceed 4,000, Five Deaths in 24 Hours

in 1 hour

Heavy rainfall alert in northeast India: IMD forecasts impact across India

National News

Heavy rainfall alert in northeast India: IMD forecasts impact across India

1 hour ago

Over 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail After Earthquake Damages Wall

World

Over 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail After Earthquake Damages Wall

in 3 hours

Latest Entertainment

Preity Zinta’s Post Before IPL Final Match

Entertainment

Preity Zinta’s Post Before IPL Final Match

in 3 hours

Karnataka High Court Reprimands Kamal Haasan

Entertainment

Karnataka High Court Reprimands Kamal Haasan

in 3 hours

17-Year-Old Influencer Sana Yousaf Shot Dead in Islamabad Home

Entertainment

17-Year-Old Influencer Sana Yousaf Shot Dead in Islamabad Home

in 3 hours

‘Raja Saab’ Release Date Announced

Entertainment

‘Raja Saab’ Release Date Announced

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.