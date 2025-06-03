Actor Vibhu Raghave's Final Post Before Losing Cancer Battle

Vibhu Raghave’s Last Viral Post Vibhu Raghave was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022 and subsequently began treatment. For the past three years, he regularly shared updates about his health and cancer journey with his fans. His final post, a video uploaded on April 17th, detailed his struggles. In the video, he stated: “Friends, as I mentioned in my last post, a PET scan in December revealed that the cancer has spread further. It has progressed from the liver to the lungs, spine, and other areas of the chest.”

Vibhu Raghave’s Deteriorating Condition Vibhu Raghave further explained in the video: “We started a new chemotherapy treatment in January. After four sessions, a scan in February showed that the treatment wasn’t working, and the cancer was spreading. The treatment was changed again.” Vibhu expressed hope for positive results from the new treatment and appealed to his fans for prayers. Vibhu Raghave further explained in the video: “We started a new chemotherapy treatment in January. After four sessions, a scan in February showed that the treatment wasn’t working, and the cancer was spreading. The treatment was changed again.” Vibhu expressed hope for positive results from the new treatment and appealed to his fans for prayers.