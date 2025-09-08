Actress Fined Rs 1.14 Lakh for Gajra

Famous Actress Fined for Gajra: Wearing a flower garland proved costly for a famous actress. We're talking about Navya Nair, a well-known actress in the Malayalam film industry. Navya recently attended an Onam celebration in Australia, but experienced an unexpected turn of events – a garland intended for adornment resulted in a hefty fine.
On 6 September 2025, actress Navya Nair arrived in Melbourne via Kochi and Singapore. Her father, Raju Nair, had given her a jasmine garland as a farewell gift. The actress divided it into two parts. She wore one part from Kochi to Singapore, and kept the remaining 15-centimeter portion in a packet inside her handbag. However, at Melbourne Airport, the Australian Border Force stopped her and searched her bag. After the search, the force confiscated the garland, and Navya was immediately fined AU$1,980 (approximately ₹1.14 lakh).
Navya shared this incident at an Onam festival event. She said, “I didn’t know that bringing fresh flowers into Australia was prohibited. It was an unintentional mistake on my part, but ignorance is no excuse. The authorities have given me 28 days to pay the fine.” Navya also posted a video on Instagram with the jasmine garland and wrote a humorous caption in Malayalam, ‘Drama before paying the fine!’ This post has created quite a stir on social media.
Australia's biosecurity laws are extremely strict. Under this law, bringing biological materials such as plants, flowers, and seeds into the country without a government permit is strictly prohibited. This is because these materials can carry various insects, diseases, and cause biological imbalances. Flowers, especially those with soil or leaves attached, are considered particularly hazardous.