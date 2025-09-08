Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Actress Fined Rs 1.14 Lakh for Gajra

A famous actress may never have imagined that her gajra could cause such trouble. She has been heavily fined due to the jasmine flowers in it.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Malayalam Actress Navya Nair Fine 1.25 For jasmine gajra
Malayalam Actress Navya Nair (Image: Actress's Instagram)

Famous Actress Fined for Gajra: Wearing a flower garland proved costly for a famous actress. We're talking about Navya Nair, a well-known actress in the Malayalam film industry. Navya recently attended an Onam celebration in Australia, but experienced an unexpected turn of events – a garland intended for adornment resulted in a hefty fine.

Malayalam Actress Navya Nair Fined

On 6 September 2025, actress Navya Nair arrived in Melbourne via Kochi and Singapore. Her father, Raju Nair, had given her a jasmine garland as a farewell gift. The actress divided it into two parts. She wore one part from Kochi to Singapore, and kept the remaining 15-centimeter portion in a packet inside her handbag. However, at Melbourne Airport, the Australian Border Force stopped her and searched her bag. After the search, the force confiscated the garland, and Navya was immediately fined AU$1,980 (approximately ₹1.14 lakh).

Navya Nair Shares Her Story

Navya shared this incident at an Onam festival event. She said, “I didn’t know that bringing fresh flowers into Australia was prohibited. It was an unintentional mistake on my part, but ignorance is no excuse. The authorities have given me 28 days to pay the fine.” Navya also posted a video on Instagram with the jasmine garland and wrote a humorous caption in Malayalam, ‘Drama before paying the fine!’ This post has created quite a stir on social media.

Australia's Strict Biosecurity Laws

Australia's biosecurity laws are extremely strict. Under this law, bringing biological materials such as plants, flowers, and seeds into the country without a government permit is strictly prohibited. This is because these materials can carry various insects, diseases, and cause biological imbalances. Flowers, especially those with soil or leaves attached, are considered particularly hazardous.

Related Topics

tollywood

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 11:57 am

Published on:
