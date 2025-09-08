Actress Fined Rs 1.14 Lakh for Gajra

Navya shared this incident at an Onam festival event. She said, “I didn’t know that bringing fresh flowers into Australia was prohibited. It was an unintentional mistake on my part, but ignorance is no excuse. The authorities have given me 28 days to pay the fine.” Navya also posted a video on Instagram with the jasmine garland and wrote a humorous caption in Malayalam, ‘Drama before paying the fine!’ This post has created quite a stir on social media.