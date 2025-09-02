Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Actress Poonam Pandey Wins Fans’ Hearts with Simplicity and Beauty

Amidst the fervor of Ganesh Utsav, Poonam Pandey, the actress and model always in the spotlight for her bold style, won the hearts of her fans. Read the full story to know in detail.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Poonam Pandey at Ganpati Celebration
Poonam Pandey (Image: X)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across India. From the general public to celebrities, everyone is immersed in the devotion of Lord Ganesha. This includes Salman Khan and his family, and Ankita Lokhande's family. Amidst this festive fervour, actress and model Poonam Pandey, always known for her bold image, has won the hearts of her fans.

Poonam Pandey Attends Ganpati Celebrations

Recently, Poonam Pandey attended a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration organised by an NGO in Mumbai, appearing in a simple and unassuming manner. She was seen wearing a deep purple suit at the Ganesha pandal. The actress and model offered prayers and sought blessings. Poonam Pandey, who usually grabs attention with her outspoken and uninhibited style, captivated everyone with her spiritual and traditional demeanour.

Poonam Pandey Helps a Specially Abled Person

Amidst the festive atmosphere of Ganesh Chaturthi, Poonam not only marked her presence but also touched hearts by performing a kind act. She gifted a wheelchair to a disabled person at the pandal, enabling greater independence. This gesture was widely appreciated, with many praising her kindness.

Wins Fans' Hearts with Simple Gesture

It's worth noting that Poonam Pandey has recently been associated with controversies, and her bold image remains a frequent topic of discussion. However, her social work suggests an attempt to connect with people and improve her public image. Only time will tell whether these acts of kindness are genuine or merely a calculated move to enhance her reputation.

Share the news:

Related Topics

#bollywoodnews

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 12:41 pm

English News / Entertainment / Actress Poonam Pandey Wins Fans’ Hearts with Simplicity and Beauty
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.