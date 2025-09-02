Actress Poonam Pandey Wins Fans’ Hearts with Simplicity and Beauty

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across India. From the general public to celebrities, everyone is immersed in the devotion of Lord Ganesha. This includes Salman Khan and his family, and Ankita Lokhande's family. Amidst this festive fervour, actress and model Poonam Pandey, always known for her bold image, has won the hearts of her fans.
Recently, Poonam Pandey attended a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration organised by an NGO in Mumbai, appearing in a simple and unassuming manner. She was seen wearing a deep purple suit at the Ganesha pandal. The actress and model offered prayers and sought blessings. Poonam Pandey, who usually grabs attention with her outspoken and uninhibited style, captivated everyone with her spiritual and traditional demeanour.
Amidst the festive atmosphere of Ganesh Chaturthi, Poonam not only marked her presence but also touched hearts by performing a kind act. She gifted a wheelchair to a disabled person at the pandal, enabling greater independence. This gesture was widely appreciated, with many praising her kindness.
It's worth noting that Poonam Pandey has recently been associated with controversies, and her bold image remains a frequent topic of discussion. However, her social work suggests an attempt to connect with people and improve her public image. Only time will tell whether these acts of kindness are genuine or merely a calculated move to enhance her reputation.