Actress Priya Marathe Dies at 38 After Cancer Battle

Priya Marathe Passes Away: Saddening news has emerged from Maharashtra. Well-known actress Priya Marathe, known for her excellent acting in Hindi and Marathi serials, has passed away. She breathed her last at the age of 38. Her death has plunged the Marathi film and television industry into mourning.
According to reports, Priya Marathe had been battling cancer for the past few months and was undergoing treatment. She passed away on Sunday at her home in Mira Road, Thane district. The news has shocked everyone, as very few people in the industry were aware of her illness.
Priya Marathe worked in several hit Marathi serials and films throughout her career. Her acting in serials like ‘Char Divas Sasuche’, ‘Tu Tithe Mee’, ‘Ya Sukhano Ya’, and ‘Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji’ was widely appreciated. Among Hindi audiences, she gained the most recognition from the popular serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’, in which she played Ankita Lokhande's sister.
In 2012, Priya Marathe married actor Shantanu Moghe. Shantanu Moghe gained immense popularity for his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in ‘Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji’.
Priya's death has deeply shocked her family, friends, and fans. Fans and artists are paying tribute to her on social media. The sudden demise of such a young and talented actress is a great loss for the entertainment world.