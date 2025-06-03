scriptActress Seema Kapoor Reveals Mother’s Abuse | Latest News | Patrika News
Actress Seema Kapoor Reveals Mother’s Abuse

TV’s famous actress Seema Kapoor has made several revelations about her sister and her childhood. Her fans were shocked by the story she shared.

Jun 03, 2025 / 11:15 am

Patrika Desk

Seema Kapoor Child Abuse: Television’s famous face, Seema Kapoor, is making headlines these days. She spoke about her childhood, revealing how not only stepmothers but sometimes even biological mothers can cross the limits of cruelty. Seema Kapoor also went through this ordeal. She shared how she used to be terrified of her mother, often standing outside the door for hours.

Actress Seema Kapoor Reveals Details About Her Mother

Seema Kapoor has worked in top shows like Kurukṣetra, Hum Sāt Āṭh Hain, Hasratein, Bidaai, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai and Naagin. Seema’s acting and negative roles are very popular with fans. Seema Kapoor had a special conversation with ‘Bollywood Thikana’, during which she shared her pain with her fans. Seema spoke about her mother, saying, “I was very scared of my mother in my childhood; my mother tortured me excessively. Many times, when I would come home from school, the door would be locked. Later, I would find out that my mother had gone to do charity work at Mother Teresa’s.”

Seema Kapoor’s Mother Used to Torture Her

Seema Kapoor further said, “Her children would stand on the stairs for hours. Neighbours would take pity on us and invite us to their homes, saying, ‘Come in, have some water,’ but we were so scared of our mother that we wouldn’t even move from the stairs. We would just stand there. Mother was very strict and beat us excessively.”

Neighbours Took Pity on Seema Kapoor

Seema Kapoor said, “My mother tortured us far more than you can imagine. It could also be called child abuse; it happened to me to that extent. I was so scared of the word ‘mother’ that I would only go to my friends’ houses when their fathers were there, not when their mothers were present. Seeing my condition, my friends often used to ask if she was my stepmother.”
