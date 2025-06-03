Actress Seema Kapoor Reveals Mother’s Abuse

Actress Seema Kapoor Reveals Details About Her Mother Seema Kapoor has worked in top shows like Kurukṣetra, Hum Sāt Āṭh Hain, Hasratein, Bidaai, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai and Naagin. Seema’s acting and negative roles are very popular with fans. Seema Kapoor had a special conversation with ‘Bollywood Thikana’, during which she shared her pain with her fans. Seema spoke about her mother, saying, “I was very scared of my mother in my childhood; my mother tortured me excessively. Many times, when I would come home from school, the door would be locked. Later, I would find out that my mother had gone to do charity work at Mother Teresa’s.”

Seema Kapoor’s Mother Used to Torture Her Seema Kapoor further said, “Her children would stand on the stairs for hours. Neighbours would take pity on us and invite us to their homes, saying, ‘Come in, have some water,’ but we were so scared of our mother that we wouldn’t even move from the stairs. We would just stand there. Mother was very strict and beat us excessively.” Seema Kapoor further said, “Her children would stand on the stairs for hours. Neighbours would take pity on us and invite us to their homes, saying, ‘Come in, have some water,’ but we were so scared of our mother that we wouldn’t even move from the stairs. We would just stand there. Mother was very strict and beat us excessively.”