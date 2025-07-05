Actress's Anger Erupts Over False Report of Son's Suicide

Actress Resham Tipnis Post: Actress Resham Tipnis is a popular face on television. She rose to fame through Bigg Boss Marathi. Recently, she expressed her anger over rumours surrounding her son, Manav. News reports had circulated claiming that Resham Tipnis's son had committed suicide. It was alleged that the boy who committed suicide in Kandivali was Resham Tipnis's son. The famous actress strongly reacted to these rumours, criticising those who spread them and even issuing threats.
Actress Resham Tipnis shared a post on Instagram clarifying that her son is perfectly fine and that strict action will be taken against those spreading false rumours. The actress wrote, “Please ignore this. Someone is spreading false news about my son, Manav. By Bappa's blessings, he is fine and healthy, but whoever did this will go behind bars. If anyone can help me find them, please comment.”
A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Immediately afterwards, rumours spread that the son of a famous television actress had committed suicide. The 14-year-old boy reportedly jumped from a tall building in Kandivali West, resulting in his death. The actress issued a statement regarding this news because the boy who committed suicide was reported to be Resham Tipnis's son. The actress has now clarified that the boy was someone else and that her son, Manav, is perfectly fine and unharmed.