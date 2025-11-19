Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Aditi Mukherjee Dies in Accident After Suffering Severe Head Injury

Big news is coming from the industry. An actress working with actor Ashutosh Rana has died in a horrific road accident.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Actress Aditi Mukherjee death in road accident

Aditi Mukherjee Death (Image: Patrika)

Aditi Mukherjee Passed Away: Marathi-Hindi theatre and film actress Aditi Mukherjee has passed away. This news has created a stir across social media. Her family is in shock due to this incident. Aditi was going to Noida to participate in a theatre program, where she met with an accident and died. This news has shocked everyone. Her friends also cannot believe that Aditi is no longer among us.

Theatre Artist's Demise

Aditi Mukherjee was a resident of Odisha and lived with her brother in Mahipalpur, Delhi. She was on her way to a theatre event at Gautam Buddha University in Noida. According to information, the cab Aditi was travelling in was hit by a speeding truck. The collision was so severe that Aditi was critically injured and sustained a head injury. She was immediately admitted to Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida. Despite all efforts to save her, she could not be saved, and doctors declared her dead.

Brother Informed the Police

Aditi's brother, Aridam Mukherjee, is devastated by this incident. He stated that Aditi was going to Noida to participate in a show, but a speeding vehicle took her life. Based on Aridam Mukherjee's statement, the police have registered a case and are searching for the unknown vehicle and driver responsible for the accident.

Theatre Fraternity Pays Tribute

Theatre artists have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Aditi Mukherjee. Arvind Gaur, Director of the renowned Asmita Theatre Group, paid tribute to her and expressed his condolences. He wrote, "Aditi was a talented, energetic, and enthusiastic actress. She was working in Ashutosh Rana and Rahul Bhuccal's play 'Hamare Ram'. May God give her family the strength to bear this grief."

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 01:52 pm

English News / Entertainment / Aditi Mukherjee Dies in Accident After Suffering Severe Head Injury

