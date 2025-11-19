Aditi Mukherjee Dies in Accident After Suffering Severe Head Injury

Aditi Mukherjee was a resident of Odisha and lived with her brother in Mahipalpur, Delhi. She was on her way to a theatre event at Gautam Buddha University in Noida. According to information, the cab Aditi was travelling in was hit by a speeding truck. The collision was so severe that Aditi was critically injured and sustained a head injury. She was immediately admitted to Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida. Despite all efforts to save her, she could not be saved, and doctors declared her dead.