Ahaan Pandey’s Photo Viral, Know What Was Ahaan’s Connection With Actress

Currently, Ahaan Panday is being linked to social media influencer and actress Shruti Chauhan. Rumours suggest they are in a relationship. Shruti recently shared an emotional post on the release of Ahan's debut film, fuelling these speculations. On Instagram, she shared a picture of Ahan on the cinema screen, writing, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life… I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying, I'm screaming… the world will finally know you and what you can do." Her post received numerous reactions from her fans and Ahan's admirers. The chemistry between the two has also sparked much discussion on social media. Neither party has yet publicly commented on the rumours. However, the viral photo of Ahaan Panday and Tara Sutaria has generated significant excitement among fans.