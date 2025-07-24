24 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Ahaan Pandey’s Photo Viral, Know What Was Ahaan’s Connection With Actress

While Ahan's acting is receiving considerable praise, his personal life has become a more significant topic of discussion online. Read the full story to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Saiyaara एक्टर अहान पांडे की फोटो हुई वायरल, जानिए फोटो में दिख रही एक्ट्रेस से क्या था Ahaan का कनेक्शन
Photo Source: Patrika

Ahaan Panday and Tara Sutaria: Ahaan Panday is currently in the media spotlight following the resounding success of his debut film, 'Saiyaara'. The film 'Saiyaara' is particularly popular with Gen Z fans. Ahan Panday appears very happy and excited about this. The film is directed by Mahit Suri and offers a compelling mix of romance and drama. Released last week, it quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. While Ahan's acting is receiving considerable praise, his personal life has become a more significant topic of discussion online.

Old Photo of Saiyaara Actor Ahaan Panday Goes Viral

An old picture of Ahaan Panday and actress Tara Sutaria (तारा सुतारिया) is rapidly going viral on social media. The photo shows Ahaan kneeling and holding Tara's hand. Many fans claim the picture is from their teenage years, when they allegedly had a relationship, before either had debuted in Bollywood. However, this relationship was never publicly acknowledged.

Who Was Ahaan's Girlfriend?

Currently, Ahaan Panday is being linked to social media influencer and actress Shruti Chauhan. Rumours suggest they are in a relationship. Shruti recently shared an emotional post on the release of Ahan's debut film, fuelling these speculations. On Instagram, she shared a picture of Ahan on the cinema screen, writing, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life… I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying, I'm screaming… the world will finally know you and what you can do." Her post received numerous reactions from her fans and Ahan's admirers. The chemistry between the two has also sparked much discussion on social media. Neither party has yet publicly commented on the rumours. However, the viral photo of Ahaan Panday and Tara Sutaria has generated significant excitement among fans.

Share the news:

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 03:05 pm

English News / Entertainment / Ahaan Pandey’s Photo Viral, Know What Was Ahaan’s Connection With Actress
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.