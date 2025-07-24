Ahaan Pandey’s Photo Viral, Know What Was Ahaan’s Connection With Actress

Ahaan Panday and Tara Sutaria: Ahaan Panday is currently in the media spotlight following the resounding success of his debut film, 'Saiyaara'. The film 'Saiyaara' is particularly popular with Gen Z fans. Ahan Panday appears very happy and excited about this. The film is directed by Mahit Suri and offers a compelling mix of romance and drama. Released last week, it quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. While Ahan's acting is receiving considerable praise, his personal life has become a more significant topic of discussion online.
An old picture of Ahaan Panday and actress Tara Sutaria (तारा सुतारिया) is rapidly going viral on social media. The photo shows Ahaan kneeling and holding Tara's hand. Many fans claim the picture is from their teenage years, when they allegedly had a relationship, before either had debuted in Bollywood. However, this relationship was never publicly acknowledged.
Currently, Ahaan Panday is being linked to social media influencer and actress Shruti Chauhan. Rumours suggest they are in a relationship. Shruti recently shared an emotional post on the release of Ahan's debut film, fuelling these speculations. On Instagram, she shared a picture of Ahan on the cinema screen, writing, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life… I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying, I'm screaming… the world will finally know you and what you can do." Her post received numerous reactions from her fans and Ahan's admirers. The chemistry between the two has also sparked much discussion on social media. Neither party has yet publicly commented on the rumours. However, the viral photo of Ahaan Panday and Tara Sutaria has generated significant excitement among fans.