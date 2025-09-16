‘Peeche Dekho Peeche’ Meme Star Ahmed Shah’s Brother Dies at 15 from Heart Attack

Ahmed Shah's Little Brother Dies: A wave of grief has struck Ahmed Shah, the Pakistani social media sensation who rose to fame with the "Peeche Dekho Peeche…" video. Following the death of his younger sister, his 15-year-old brother has now passed away. Ahmed himself shared the sad news of his brother's demise with his fans on Instagram, stating that a bright young star has left this world. His fans are equally shocked by this news.