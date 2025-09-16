Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

‘Peeche Dekho Peeche’ Meme Star Ahmed Shah’s Brother Dies at 15 from Heart Attack

Social media star Ahmed Shah's family is mourning the loss of his younger brother. His brother first experienced vomiting and then suffered a fatal heart attack.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Piche Dekho Piche Meme Boy Ahmed Shah Little Brother umer Dies
Ahmed Shah Little Brother Umair Dies (Image: X)

Ahmed Shah's Little Brother Dies: A wave of grief has struck Ahmed Shah, the Pakistani social media sensation who rose to fame with the "Peeche Dekho Peeche…" video. Following the death of his younger sister, his 15-year-old brother has now passed away. Ahmed himself shared the sad news of his brother's demise with his fans on Instagram, stating that a bright young star has left this world. His fans are equally shocked by this news.

Ahmed Shah's Brother Dies of Heart Attack

On Monday, 15 September, Ahmed Shah shared a post on his official social media account, stating: “We want to inform you that our family's bright young star, Umair Shah, has returned to Allah. I request all of you to keep him and our entire family in your prayers.”

Real Cause of Umair Shah's Death Revealed

Waseem Badami, a host on the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, revealed the actual cause of Umair Shah's death. He stated, “According to the doctors we spoke to, Umair vomited, and the vomit mistakenly entered his lungs, causing respiratory distress and leading to cardiovascular arrest.”

Cause of Death Revealed

Various accounts of the cause of 15-year-old Umair Shah's death have emerged, which have now been clarified. People are commenting on social media, paying tribute to Umair. Ahmed Shah's younger sister passed away in 2023. Ayesha was a newborn baby girl who died a few days after birth due to multiple illnesses.

Umair Shah's Appearances in Pakistani TV Shows

It's worth noting that Umair Shah had also appeared with his brother, Ahmed Shah, in several Pakistani TV shows. He was frequently seen in shows like “Jeeto Pakistan” and “Ramadan Programme Shaan-e-Ramadan”, where his innocence and endearing nature were well-loved by the audience. His sudden passing is a great shock to his fans and family.

Share the news:

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 02:42 pm

English News / Entertainment / ‘Peeche Dekho Peeche’ Meme Star Ahmed Shah’s Brother Dies at 15 from Heart Attack
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.