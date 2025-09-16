‘Peeche Dekho Peeche’ Meme Star Ahmed Shah’s Brother Dies at 15 from Heart Attack

Ahmed Shah's Little Brother Dies: A wave of grief has struck Ahmed Shah, the Pakistani social media sensation who rose to fame with the "Peeche Dekho Peeche…" video. Following the death of his younger sister, his 15-year-old brother has now passed away. Ahmed himself shared the sad news of his brother's demise with his fans on Instagram, stating that a bright young star has left this world. His fans are equally shocked by this news.
On Monday, 15 September, Ahmed Shah shared a post on his official social media account, stating: “We want to inform you that our family's bright young star, Umair Shah, has returned to Allah. I request all of you to keep him and our entire family in your prayers.”
Waseem Badami, a host on the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, revealed the actual cause of Umair Shah's death. He stated, “According to the doctors we spoke to, Umair vomited, and the vomit mistakenly entered his lungs, causing respiratory distress and leading to cardiovascular arrest.”
Various accounts of the cause of 15-year-old Umair Shah's death have emerged, which have now been clarified. People are commenting on social media, paying tribute to Umair. Ahmed Shah's younger sister passed away in 2023. Ayesha was a newborn baby girl who died a few days after birth due to multiple illnesses.
It's worth noting that Umair Shah had also appeared with his brother, Ahmed Shah, in several Pakistani TV shows. He was frequently seen in shows like “Jeeto Pakistan” and “Ramadan Programme Shaan-e-Ramadan”, where his innocence and endearing nature were well-loved by the audience. His sudden passing is a great shock to his fans and family.