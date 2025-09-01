Aishwarya Rai Visits Ganesh Temple with Daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan has also come under the scanner. Users are commenting that, as always, Aishwarya and Aaradhya came alone; why didn't you come, Abhishek? For quite some time now, there have been rumours of a rift in the relationship between Aishwarya and Abhishek, but the couple continues to put a stop to these rumours. Despite this, when Abhishek is not seen with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, users start to fuel rumours of a rift in their relationship. This happened again this time, and users started commenting on whether their relationship is fine or if there is a problem. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007, and the couple had a daughter in 2011.