Aishwarya Rai Visits Ganesh Temple with Daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted visiting GSB Ganeshotsav with her daughter Aaradhya.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

Aishwarya Rai daughter Aaradhya ganpati darshan
Aishwarya and Aaradhya (Image: X)

Aishwarya Rai Aaradhya video: These days, everyone from across the country to film stars are immersed in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Celebs are arriving at various pandals to have darshan of Bappa with their families. Aishwarya Rai also attended the GSB Ganeshotsav in Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya. During this time, many pictures and videos of the two are going viral on the internet. Abhishek Bachchan was not seen with his wife and daughter. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are being praised on social media.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya took Bappa's blessings

Aishwarya Rai arrived with her daughter Aaradhya at the famous Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav in Mumbai on Sunday, 31 August. For this special occasion, Aishwarya wore a beautiful white suit, in which she looked very lovely. She completed her look with a bindi on her forehead and red lipstick. Aaradhya looked very simple and cute in a yellow kurta set. Both of them offered prayers to Bappa with folded hands.

Daughter Aaradhya is always seen with Aishwarya

Aishwarya is often seen with her daughter during Ganesh Chaturthi, whether it's a happy occasion or an event. Both mother and daughter are always seen holding each other's hands. This time too, the same happened, and now videos of it are going viral on social media. In it, both can be seen taking Bappa's blessings. They also greeted the fans with smiles and stopped to take some selfies before entering the pandal. Their fans were very happy to see them.

Questions raised about Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has also come under the scanner. Users are commenting that, as always, Aishwarya and Aaradhya came alone; why didn't you come, Abhishek? For quite some time now, there have been rumours of a rift in the relationship between Aishwarya and Abhishek, but the couple continues to put a stop to these rumours. Despite this, when Abhishek is not seen with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, users start to fuel rumours of a rift in their relationship. This happened again this time, and users started commenting on whether their relationship is fine or if there is a problem. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007, and the couple had a daughter in 2011.

01 Sept 2025 12:45 pm

