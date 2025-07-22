Actor Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt in Italy Car Racing Mishap

Ajith Kumar: South Indian cinema's famous actor, Ajith Kumar, is once again in the news. A few days ago, news surfaced that his car was involved in an accident during a race in Italy. However, this is not the first time Ajith's car has been involved in an accident; it has happened twice before. The good news for fans is that the actor escaped injury this time and is perfectly healthy.
Ajith Kumar's video is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, a commentator can be heard saying, “Ajith Kumar is now out of the car, and out of the race. This year, we've seen him sustain such a big injury for the first time. He's a great sportsman. Even after the accident, he went and helped the marshals remove all the debris. Most drivers don't do that.” The video clearly shows Ajith Kumar's car colliding with another stationary car, which has been severely damaged.
Fans are highly praising Ajith Kumar's behaviour. Some fans are calling him 'Thala'. Others wrote, "He's a good human being," while others said, "Salute to AK as a sportsman." Ajith is now preparing for the third round in Belgium. The actor has been a part of the racing world since 2003 and also participated in the 'Formula 2 Championship' in 2010. He has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to cinema and motorsports.