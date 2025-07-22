Actor Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt in Italy Car Racing Mishap

Ajith Kumar's video is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, a commentator can be heard saying, “Ajith Kumar is now out of the car, and out of the race. This year, we've seen him sustain such a big injury for the first time. He's a great sportsman. Even after the accident, he went and helped the marshals remove all the debris. Most drivers don't do that.” The video clearly shows Ajith Kumar's car colliding with another stationary car, which has been severely damaged.