22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Entertainment

Actor Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt in Italy Car Racing Mishap

Actor Ajith Kumar is once again in the news. This time, it's another car accident during a race. Fortunately, the actor escaped without any injuries.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

Ajit Kumar: फेमस एक्टर के साथ हुआ हादसा, कार के उड़ गए परखच्चे, देखें वीडियो
Ajith Kumar (Courtesy: Ajith's X)

Ajith Kumar: South Indian cinema's famous actor, Ajith Kumar, is once again in the news. A few days ago, news surfaced that his car was involved in an accident during a race in Italy. However, this is not the first time Ajith's car has been involved in an accident; it has happened twice before. The good news for fans is that the actor escaped injury this time and is perfectly healthy.

Accident Involving the Famous Actor

Ajith Kumar's video is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, a commentator can be heard saying, “Ajith Kumar is now out of the car, and out of the race. This year, we've seen him sustain such a big injury for the first time. He's a great sportsman. Even after the accident, he went and helped the marshals remove all the debris. Most drivers don't do that.” The video clearly shows Ajith Kumar's car colliding with another stationary car, which has been severely damaged.

Fans Praise Ajith Kumar's Behaviour

Fans are highly praising Ajith Kumar's behaviour. Some fans are calling him 'Thala'. Others wrote, "He's a good human being," while others said, "Salute to AK as a sportsman." Ajith is now preparing for the third round in Belgium. The actor has been a part of the racing world since 2003 and also participated in the 'Formula 2 Championship' in 2010. He has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to cinema and motorsports.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 04:17 pm

English News / Entertainment / Actor Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt in Italy Car Racing Mishap
