Akshay Khanna's Return: Same Intensity, New Role After Aurangzeb

Glimpses of Terrorist Attacks to be Seen The makers of Akshay Khanna’s 2021 action-packed OTT film, State of Siege: Temple Attack, are now bringing it to the big screen. This time, the film will be released under the new name Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti. Almost four years after its digital release, this high-intensity drama will hit theatres on 4 July 2025. Viewers will get a glimpse of one of India’s most dangerous terrorist attacks.

Film Based on Terrorist Attack Directed by Ken Ghosh, this film is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. It depicts the horrific nature of the attack, as well as the bravery and strategy of the NSG commandos in thwarting it. Inspired by a true story, this narrative offers a powerful blend of patriotism, thrill, and action.