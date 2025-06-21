scriptAkshay Khanna's Return: Same Intensity, New Role After Aurangzeb | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Akshay Khanna's Return: Same Intensity, New Role After Aurangzeb

Akshay Khanna is returning with a new action-packed OTT film. Read the full story.

Jun 21, 2025 / 06:01 pm

Patrika Desk

नाम बदला, अंदाज़ वही, औरंगजेब के बाद फिर परदे पर कहर ढाएंगे अक्षय खन्ना

Akshay Khanna

Akshay Khanna won hearts by portraying the extremely dangerous and cruel Aurangzeb in ‘Chhaava’. No one expected Akshay Khanna to make a comeback in this style. His career has often been described as lacking the success it deserved. But, as they say, fate eventually favours everyone. In ‘Chhaava’, Akshay overshadowed the entire star cast. Now, he’s back in the headlines, this time for his four-year-old film, which is being re-released in theatres under a new name after its OTT release.

Glimpses of Terrorist Attacks to be Seen

The makers of Akshay Khanna’s 2021 action-packed OTT film, State of Siege: Temple Attack, are now bringing it to the big screen. This time, the film will be released under the new name Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti. Almost four years after its digital release, this high-intensity drama will hit theatres on 4 July 2025. Viewers will get a glimpse of one of India’s most dangerous terrorist attacks.

Film Based on Terrorist Attack

Directed by Ken Ghosh, this film is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. It depicts the horrific nature of the attack, as well as the bravery and strategy of the NSG commandos in thwarting it. Inspired by a true story, this narrative offers a powerful blend of patriotism, thrill, and action.

New Poster Shared on Instagram

The filmmakers recently shared a new poster on Instagram. In the film, Akshay Khanna will be seen as the courageous and intelligent NSG officer, Major Hanut Singh. The main star cast also includes Gautam Rode as Major Samar, Vivek Dahiya as Captain Rohit Bagga, and Akshay Oberoi as Captain Bibhek. Abhilash Chaudhary will play the villain. Several other prominent actors are also part of the supporting cast.

News / Entertainment / Akshay Khanna's Return: Same Intensity, New Role After Aurangzeb

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

Entertainment

93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

in 3 hours

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

Entertainment

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

in 4 hours

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked

National News

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked

in 3 hours

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

TV Stars' Power-Packed Yoga Day Looks: Unveiling the Fitness Secrets of Hina, Karishma, and More

Entertainment

TV Stars' Power-Packed Yoga Day Looks: Unveiling the Fitness Secrets of Hina, Karishma, and More

in 5 hours

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

Entertainment

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

in 4 hours

93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

Entertainment

93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

in 3 hours

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.