Akshay Kumar’s Reaction Over Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s New Show

Kajol and Twinkle: Actresses Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are soon to launch a new chat show titled ‘Too Much’. Akshay Kumar’s reaction upon learning about the show was quite something. He commented that he could never have imagined the pandemonium this show would unleash.
Akshay Kumar also shared a poster of the show on his Instagram story, writing, “Seeing you both together on the poster has scared me, and I can’t even imagine the chaos in the actual show!” The show’s poster features Twinkle and Kajol giving shocking reactions from behind a curtain. The show will air on Prime Video, and will feature Kajol and Twinkle in candid conversations with well-known Bollywood personalities. Nikhil Madhok, Director of Prime Video India, stated, “We are thrilled to announce ‘Too Much’ with Kajol and Twinkle. This is the first talk show to be hosted by two leading ladies of the Indian entertainment industry.”
Mrinallini Jain, Chief Development Officer of Banijay Asia, commented on the show, saying that it will feature some of India’s biggest stars sharing their candid opinions and discussing the entertainment industry. She added that the show will be full of friendship, life experiences, and plenty of laughter. Both Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are known for their outspoken nature, so their show is expected to be full of fun and revelations. Now, it remains to be seen how much audiences will enjoy “Too Much” and whether it truly lives up to Akshay Kumar’s apprehension.