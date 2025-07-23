Akshay Kumar’s Reaction Over Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s New Show

Mrinallini Jain, Chief Development Officer of Banijay Asia, commented on the show, saying that it will feature some of India’s biggest stars sharing their candid opinions and discussing the entertainment industry. She added that the show will be full of friendship, life experiences, and plenty of laughter. Both Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are known for their outspoken nature, so their show is expected to be full of fun and revelations. Now, it remains to be seen how much audiences will enjoy “Too Much” and whether it truly lives up to Akshay Kumar’s apprehension.