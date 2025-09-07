Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Participates in Cleaning Juhu Beach After Ganesh Visarjan

A video has surfaced on social media showing Akshay Kumar cleaning Juhu beach after the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony. His actions have won him praise online.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

Akshay Kumar Cleans Juhu Beach (Image: ANI)

Akshay Kumar at Juhu Beach: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen participating in a beach cleanup drive at Juhu beach in Mumbai on Sunday. He cleaned the beach and gave a special message to people about cleanliness.

Akshay himself arrived to clean up the garbage strewn across Juhu beach after Ganesh Visarjan. During this time, he also made people aware of cleanliness.

Akshay Kumar said, “Knowledge teaches us that we should always maintain cleanliness. Our Prime Minister also emphasizes this from time to time. Cleanliness is not just the responsibility of the government or the BMC, but it is the responsibility of all of us.”

Amruta Fadnavis also participates in the cleanliness drive

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also participated in this cleanliness drive. Some pictures and videos of this are going viral on social media. In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen putting the garbage in bags. Amruta and other people are also seen with him.

Donates ₹5 crore for flood victims

Recently, Akshay Kumar donated ₹5 crore for the people affected by the devastating floods in Punjab. Akshay Kumar also appealed to people to help the flood victims.

He had said, “I am giving ₹5 crore to buy relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to give anyone ‘charity’? Whenever I get a chance to lend a helping hand, I feel blessed. You too help people as much as you can.”

He had called it service and also prayed to God for the flood victims.

Talking about the work front, Akshay Kumar has several films in his kitty. His film ‘Jolly LLB 3’ will be released in theatres on September 19. Apart from this, he also has the film ‘Bhoot Bangla’, which also stars Vaamika Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. He also has ‘Hera Pheri 3’ with Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

